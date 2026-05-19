Angelina Jolie’s daughter Zahara drops dad Brad Pitt’s surname during graduation ceremony

Los Angeles, May 19 (IANS) Hollywood star Angelina Jolie's eldest daughter Zahara has dropped her father Brad Pitt's last name as she walked across the stage to accept her diploma from college.

Zahara graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, according to a commencement program. While the college graduate was listed as Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt on the commencement program, her name was read as "Zahara Marley Jolie" as she walked across the stage, reports people.com.

She notably introduced herself as "Zahara Marley Jolie" when she joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority in November 2023.

Zahara also went by her mother's last name while being welcomed as a special guest at the Pearls of Purpose Foundation's Dearest Mother & Daughter: A Most Delightful Brunch Experience in April. During the event, Zahara spoke to the "unique, almost kindred, relationship" she shares with her mom.

"Our love for each other is a found one," she said, per a video on Instagram.

"I was adopted at 6 months old and given some of the most special and loving people as my siblings, with a mom who raised us on the value of helping others, being kind and always striving for growth as people."

"These values may sound simple, but in a world where kindness is overlooked and helping others comes at a cost, I am grateful to have had a role model to show me what it looks like to be a decent human being," she continued.

Zahara described Jolie as "the most selfless, loving and understanding woman who I get to call my mom."

In a Time 100 Talk in July 2020, Jolie said she has "learned so much" from Zahara.

"She is my family, but she is an extraordinary African woman and her connection to her country, her continent, is her own and it’s something I only stand back in awe of," Jolie said.

In addition to Zahara, Jolie and Pitt are parents to twins Vivienne and Knox, daughter Shiloh, and sons Pax and Maddox.

--IANS

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