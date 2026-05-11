May 11, 2026 12:11 PM हिंदी

Ananya Panday gives a glimpse of how she ‘sits on her mother's head 24/7’

Ananya Panday gives a glimpse of how she ‘sits on her mother's head 24/7’

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Actress Ananya Panday gave fans a fun peek into her bond with her mother Bhavana Pandey as she celebrated Mother’s Day and have a fun glimpse into how she sits on her mother's head 24/7.

She shared a series of candid moments from their present outing in New York City, where Ananya joked about how she keeps her mother on her toes all the time.

Taking to her social media account, the actress shared a photo dump featuring special moments with her mother Bhavana Panday, father Chunky Pandey and sister Rysa Panday.

Along with the pictures, she wrote, “Mommy’s day everyday last photo is how I sit on my moms head 24/7”.

Bhavana Pandey was quick to react in the comments section, replying, “Love you.”

The picture which Ananya referred to in her caption, featured a quirky street moment from New York City wherein a pet dog was seen seated on his owner's head as they walked through the city of NYC.

The first picture from the carousel shows Ananya posing with her mother and sister outdoors.

Another picture captures Ananya and Bhavana lighting candles inside what appears to be a serene prayer space.

One of the pictures also featured a spread of indulgent desserts, including cookies, ice cream, and pastries.

Talking about Ananya Panday, on the work front, the actress made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2, backed by Dharma Productions. She later went on to feature in films like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Gehraiyaan, Dream Girl 2, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

The actress is all set to be seen in the movie Chand Mera Dil opposite Lakshya.

The film is being backed by filmmaker Karan Johar and is all set to release on the 5th of June.

–IANS

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