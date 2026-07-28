CWG 2026: Nirupama Devi suffers heartbreak in women's 63kg class

Glasgow, July 28 (IANS) Indian weightlifter Nirupama Devi Seram had a disappointing outing in the women's 63kg, failing to complete her clean and jerk routine, ending with a did not finish (DNF) in the Commonwealth Games 2026 at Glasgow on Tuesday.

Nirupama, who was a medal contender, lifted 93 kg in snatch and then failed at all three attempts at 123kg in clean and jerk, becoming the first Indian weightlifter to fail to medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026. India have secured seven medals – one gold, four silver and two bronze thus far -- in weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games 2026.

In snatch, Nirupama failed to lift her entry lift of 93kg in the first attempt but lifted it on the second turn. She failed to lift 95kg in the third and last turn. The clean and jerk was a total disaster as the Indian weightlifter finished with a DNF. Even having India's three-time gold medallist Mirabai Chanu and constantly cheering for her teammate did not help as Nirupama finished the event in disappointment.

Former Olympic champion Maude Charron of Canada came up with a dominant performance in winning the Women's Weightlifting 63kg, producing Games-record lifts in both the snatch (102kg) and clean and jerk (130kg).

Sarah Davies Smale took silver for England with a total weight of 217kg (95+122kg), while Femily-Crystie Notte picked up Nauru's second bronze in as many days with 216kg (100+116).

Earlier, India enjoyed a productive day in weightlifting on Monday, winning three medals, with Valluri Ajaya Babu narrowly missing gold in the men's 79kg competition after finishing just 1kg behind Malaysia's Muhammad Erry Hidayat. Earlier in the day, Gyaneshwari Yadav bagged silver in the women's 53kg event on her CWG debut. Bindyarani Devi added bronze in the women's 58kg event to secure her second successive Commonwealth Games medal. She had won silver in the women's 55kg event at Birmingham 2022.

Mirabai Chanu has won the first gold medal for India in CWG 2026, claiming her third successive yellow metal in the Games.

--IANS

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