Ananya Panday expresses pride as her ‘Chuchu’ Rysa Panday graduates, shares fun family moments from New York

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Bollywood actress Ananya Panday seems to be one proud sister, as her younger sister Rysa Panday has graduated.

The actress recently took to her social media account to celebrate a major milestone in the family as her younger sister Rysa Panday graduated from a prestigious university in New York, USA.

Sharing a series of candid pictures from the special day, Ananya gave fans a glimpse into the family’s celebrations and graduation ceremony in New York.

In the first few pictures, Ananya is seen planting a sweet kiss on Rysa’s cheek as the young graduate is seen smilling dressed in her graduation attire while holding flowers.

Other pictures capture intimate family moments with parents Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey, followed by pictures of Rysa and Ananya enjoying desserts.

The carousel featured stylish decor, customised boots, and memorable city moments from the celebration.

Sharing the photo dump, Ananya wrote,

“My chuchu is a graduate + a few of my fave things and if you get till the end you areeeee ___ (sic) ”

Rysa herself reacted in the comments and joked, “too much MJ for my grad post.”

For the uninitiated, Ananya and Rysa often share pictures of each other on their social media accounts, reflecting on their close sibling bond.

Talking about Ananya Panday, on the professional front, the actress made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2, backed by Dharma Productions.

She later went on to feature in films like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Gehraiyaan, Dream Girl 2, Liger, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and others.

The actress is now all set to be seen in the movie Chand Mera Dil opposite Lakshya.

The film is being backed by filmmaker Karan Johar and is all set to release on the 22nd of May.

–IANS

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