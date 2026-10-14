'An experience that will stay with me': Rahane on playing cricket with Prince William

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Former India Test captain Ajinkya Rahane has described playing tennis-ball cricket with Britain's Prince William in front of Buckingham Palace in London as an experience that will stay with him for a long time.

Rahane was among a distinguished gathering of cricketing greats invited by Prince William to participate in a friendly match on The Mall, a ceremonial roadway outside Buckingham Palace, as part of the countdown to the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, which will be held in Mumbai on November 17.

The event brought together several prominent names from the sport, including former India captain Sourav Ganguly, West Indies batting great Brian Lara, and England players Joe Root and Harry Brook.

Reflecting on the occasion in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday, Rahane said the unique setting made the experience particularly memorable.

“Cricket has taken me to some remarkable venues across the world, but playing tennis-ball cricket right on The Mall in London with Buckingham Palace in the backdrop is an experience that will stay with me for a long time,” he said.

Rahane added that the gathering celebrated the shared passion for cricket between India and the United Kingdom while highlighting an important environmental cause.

“Yesterday was about celebrating the shared love for the game between India and the UK, but more importantly, shining a light on a cause that matters far beyond the boundary ropes. It was a privilege to spend time with HRH Prince William and catch up with wonderful friends and icons of the sport, Dada, Brian Lara, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Danni and everyone else who brought so much joy to the pitch,” he said.

“We spoke about the unifying spirit of cricket, our memories of playing in England and back home in India, and the responsibility we share toward the future,” Rahane added.

The former India captain also expressed excitement about the Earthshot Prize coming to his home city next month, underlining the importance of collective efforts to protect the planet.

“Repairing and protecting our planet across nature, clean air, oceans, waste reduction, and climate requires the same values the sport teaches us every day: discipline, collective effort, and genuine intent,” he said.

Launched by Prince William in 2020, the Earthshot Prize aims to discover, recognise and support innovative solutions to environmental challenges. The sixth edition of the awards will mark the initiative's debut in India, with Mumbai set to host the ceremony on November 17, 2026.

--IANS

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