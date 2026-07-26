All Delhi Metro stations reopen for passengers after security-related closures amid student protests

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday announced that all stations across the Delhi Metro network have resumed normal operations, restoring both entry and exit services for passengers after a series of temporary restrictions imposed in view of heightened security arrangements during nationwide protests over the NEET paper leak controversy.

In a post on X, the DMRC confirmed the complete restoration of services, stating: “Service Update. All stations of the Delhi Metro network are open (both entry and exit) for passenger services.”

The announcement marks the full reopening of the Metro network after authorities gradually lifted restrictions at key stations in Central Delhi over the weekend.

Earlier on Saturday evening, the DMRC had informed commuters that entry gates at Janpath Metro station had been reopened. Before that, it announced the resumption of entry services at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat Metro stations, indicating a phased restoration of normal operations.

The reopening of these stations came after the DMRC had temporarily suspended entry and exit services at several stations across Central Delhi due to enhanced security measures amid intensified student protests near Jantar Mantar over the alleged NEET paper leaks.

Earlier on Saturday, the corporation had announced the temporary closure of 18 Metro stations until further notice. The affected stations included Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium, Jhandewalan and New Delhi.

The restrictions were imposed amid large-scale nationwide protests demanding strict action against the paper leaks and exam irregularities, and Education Minister Pradhan's resignation citing accountability.

The reopening of Metro stations also came shortly after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned following nationwide protests linked to the paper leak controversy.

Announcing his resignation, Pradhan said he was deeply pained by the developments of the past 10 days and wanted to ensure that anti-national forces did not exploit the situation arising from the examination controversy.

With the latest DMRC advisory confirming that all stations are now open for both entry and exit, Delhi Metro services have returned to normal across the national capital, providing relief to thousands of daily commuters after the temporary security-related restrictions.

--IANS

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