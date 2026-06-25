Akshara Singh on Akshay Kumar: The world admires his stardom, but what inspires me is his humility

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh shared a note for Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar after sharing the stage for an event in Moradabad for their upcoming film “Welcome To The Jungle”. She called the moment a “dream come true” and said that she admires the star’s humility and simplicity.

Akshara shared a string of images of her sharing the stage with Akshay in an event in Moradabad.

She wrote: “Memorable Moradabad with the khiladi himself kabhi @akshaykumar sir ko screen par dekhkar taaliyan bajati thi, aaj unke saath stage share kar rahi hoon. (There was a time when I used to clap and cheer while watching @akshaykumar sir on screen, and today, I am sharing the stage with him.)

The actress added: “Unki stardom duniya dekhti hai, lekin mujhe unki simplicity aur humility ne sabse zyada inspire kiya. Unki presence powerful hai, lekin unki insaniyat usse bhi zyada khoobsurat hai so grateful Thankyou family & fans for your support & blessings for making this possible

(The world admires his stardom, but what inspires me the most is his simplicity and humility. His presence is powerful, but his humanity is even more beautiful. So grateful. Thank you to my family and fans for your constant support and blessings that made this possible.)

In “Welcome To The Jungle,” Akshara and Akshay will be seen in a song titled “Ghis Ghis Ghis”.

The film also stars Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Jackie Shroff, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Urvashi Rautela, Farida Jalal, Krushna Abhishek, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Vindu Dara Singh, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, late Pankaj Dheer, Puneet Issar, Kiku Sharda, Feroze Khan (Arjun), Sudesh Berry, and Vrihi Kodvara.

The film is the third installment of the “Welcome” franchise, which was first released in 2007. The second part hit the silver screens in 2015 with the title “Welcome Back”.

--IANS

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