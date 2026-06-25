Ajay Devgn shares old clip of Veeru Devgn admitting he wasn’t ‘worthy’ of being an actor, wanted son to be one

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn remembered his late father, legendary action director Veeru Devgn, on his birth anniversary on June 25.

The actor celebrated the occasion with a nostalgic video from the archives.

Ajay shared an old clip of Veeru Devgn from his younger days at work, where the the veteran stunt master had once opened up about once wanting to become an actor himself but learnt that he wasn't worthy enough.

In the video ahead, he can be seen stating that he knew that Ajay would be an actor someday.

Sharing the old video on social media, Ajay paid tribute to his father on his special day and captioned it as, “Remembering you with love and pride today.”’

In the video that seems to be an excerpt from an old interview, Veeru Devgn , refering to Ajay, is heard saying, “Since the day he was born, I had a feeling that he would definitely become an actor. I was also interested in becoming an actor. When I saw that I am not worthy of it, I thought let’s see what happens next. Since then I had a feeling that I should make him a hero.”

The clip also offers a glimpse into Veeru Devgn teaching action stunts to Ajay while shooting for Ajay’s movies.

Talking about Veeru Devgn, born Virender Devgan, he was touted as was one of Hindi cinema’s most respected action directors and stunt choreographers. Over the course of his long career, he choreographed action sequences for several notable films, including ‘Roti Kapada Aur Makaan’, ‘Mr Natwarlal’, ‘Kranti’, ‘Prem Rog’, ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’, ‘Aaj Ka Arjun’, ‘Phool Aur Kaante’ and ‘Jigar’.

He also directed Hindustan Ki Kasam in 1999, which starred Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Manisha Koirala and Sushmita Sen.

For the uninitiated, Veeru Devgn passed away on May 27, 2019, in Mumbai, at the age of 84. Reports at the time stated that he had been unwell and was admitted to hospital after facing breathing issues. He later suffered a cardiac arrest.

–IANS

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