Air India confirms resignation of its CEO Campbell Wilson

New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) Air India on Tuesday confirmed the resignation of Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Campbell Wilson.

In an official statement, the airline said that a committee has been constituted to find the successor in the coming months.

“Wilson had conveyed his intention to step down in 2026 to Air India Chairman N. Chandrasekaran in 2024 and, since then, has been working to ensure the organisation and leadership team is on a stable footing for the transition,” the airline stated.

“He will remain in the role until his successor is announced and in place,” it added.

Commenting on the development Wilson said that the four years since Air India’s privatisation has seen the acquisition and successful merger of four airlines, an evolution from public to private sector practices along with renewal of the leadership team, workforce, culture and ways of operating.

“It has seen the complete modernisation of systems, the launch of new physical products, and deployment of elevated service standards on ground and in the air, as well as 100 additional aircraft added to the fleet,” Wilson stated.

“The full interior refit of legacy narrowbody aircraft has all-but been completed, with deliveries of widebody aircraft with new custom-designed interiors now underway,” he added.

Chairman Chandrasekaran said conveyed gratitude for Wilson’s efforts and contribution at Air India.

He said that on behalf of the Board, I wish to record my deep appreciation for Campbell’s leadership and contribution over the past four years.

“In addition to the progress mentioned above, it is also worth acknowledging the numerous external challenges navigated by the Air India team, including prolonged post-Covid supply chain constraints that have impacted delivery of new aircraft and retrofit programs as well as major geopolitical and other headwinds,” he stated.

“Campbell and his team have demonstrated tenacity and resolve and have aligned an organisation drawn from many backgrounds behind the shared goal of building the new Air India that is now emerging,” Chandrasekaran mentioned.

--IANS

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