Air Chief Marshal Singh bids farewell to IAF after 42 years

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh bid farewell to the Indian Air Force (IAF) after 42 years of military service on Saturday. Earlier in the day, Air Chief Marshal Singh, who led the IAF during 'Operation Sindoor', laid a wreath at the National War Memorial to honour the memory of those who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

Air Chief Marshal Singh was then accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Parade Ground of the Air Force Station ahead of the handover of the command to Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, who took over as the new Chief of the Air Staff on Saturday.

An accomplished fighter pilot and an Experimental Test Pilot, Air Chief Marshal Singh has made significant contributions to the operational capability, combat preparedness and modernisation of the IAF.

"His tenure as the Chief of the Air Staff was marked by decisive leadership and an unwavering focus on operational readiness, particularly during Operation SINDOOR, wherein the Indian Air Force demonstrated its combat capability, operational precision and resolve in the service of national objectives. His leadership reinforced the IAF's ability to respond decisively across the full spectrum of operations," the IAF said in a statement.

Beyond operational leadership, Air Chief Marshal Singh will be remembered for his "deep and personal connect with air warriors across the length and breadth of the organisation", the force said, adding, "His interactions with personnel at the grassroots level reflected his conviction that the strength of the Indian Air Force rests in its people."

"Whether engaging with the last air warrior in the chain of command or interacting with young officers, airmen and cadets, he consistently emphasised professionalism, accountability, initiative and pride in service. His ability to connect with young minds and inspire confidence reflected his belief in nurturing the next generation of air warriors and leaders," the IAF said.

Throughout his tenure, he focussed on creating a technologically empowered and future-ready IAF, with emphasis on indigenisation, innovation and the integration of emerging technologies.

"His vision and guidance have further strengthened the organisation's resolve towards building a capable, credible and combat-ready force," the IAF said.

The force further wished Air Chief Marshal Singh and his wife Sarita Singh the "very best for the years ahead".

"His legacy of leadership, operational resolve and enduring connect with air warriors will continue to inspire generations," the force said.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh bid a warm farewell to Air Chief Marshal Singh, commending his "distinguished service, exemplary leadership and invaluable contributions to the Indian Air Force and the nation".

Defence Minister Singh acknowledged the key role played by the former IAF chief during the successful execution of 'Operation Sindoor'.

--IANS

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