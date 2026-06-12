Afghanistan Premier League set to launch on December 27 in UAE

Kabul, June 12 (IANS) The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced that the inaugural edition of the Afghanistan Premier League (APL) will begin on December 27, 2026, marking a significant step in the country's cricketing journey.

The T20 tournament will be hosted in the UAE and feature 5 franchises from the main cricketing areas of Afghanistan - Kabul, Kandahar, Balkh, Paktia and Nangarhar.

The launch of the league follows Afghanistan's impressive emergence on the international stage in the past decade, the nation establishing itself as a potent force in global cricket, while individual Afghan players have risen through the ranks to become sought after entities in all major franchise leagues worldwide.

The APL is expected to provide a big platform for the country's rising stars to ply their trade alongside and against experienced domestic and international professionals. It is also hoped the league will bolster the sport's infrastructure and player development prospects within the country.

Hosting the tournament in the UAE will provide the ACB with the use of top-class infrastructure and facilities and help with the smooth running of the tournament. The UAE has provided a second home to Afghan cricket for a number of years, hosting multiple international matches and domestic tournaments.

The introduction of the league coincides with Afghanistan's growing prominence in cricket, with the national side producing globally famous players and recording victories against some of the biggest cricketing nations, giving a whole new generation a sporting ideal.

Speaking on the announcement of the league, Afghanistan Cricket Board chairman Mirwais Ashraf stated the competition was crucial to the future of the sport.

"The Afghanistan Premier League is a strategic step forward for Afghan cricket. Through the APL, we aim to establish a sustainable and globally recognized cricket property that showcases Afghan talent, attracts international investment, and contributes to the long-term growth of the game," said Ashraf.

The APL is expected to bring some of Afghanistan's top players and other international talent together to add to the ever growing global T20 fixture list.

--IANS

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