Afghanistan accuses Pakistan of violating ceasefire along Durand Line

Kabul, March 20 (IANS) Afghanistan's Chief of Armed Forces Fasihuddin Fitrat has accused Pakistan military of violating the ceasefire along the Durand Line, local media reported on Friday.

Several people were killed in attacks conducted by Pakistani forces in border areas, according to the statement released by Afghanistan's Ministry of Defence. Fitrat stated that Pakistan's continuous attacks despite the ceasefire "demonstrates a lack of commitment and deception" by Islamabad, Afghanistan-based Ariana News reported.

He stated that Afghanistan has refrained from taking any retaliatory action to prevent further worsening of the situation and has remained committed to the ceasefire. He warned that "the ceasefire will become meaningless" and Taliban will give a "decisive response" to Pakistan's actions if such attacks are repeated.

On Wednesday, Afghanistan said it would pause its 'Rad al-Zulm' defensive operations for Eid at the request of mediating nations, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkiye. Pakistan also announced temporary pause in military operations for Eid, with Information Minister Ataullah Tarar saying that the decision was taken at the request of the regional mediators.

However, according to officials, Pakistani military forces fired over 70 artillery shells in Afghanistan's Kunar province, local media reported. Zia-ur-Rahman Spin Ghar, head of information at Kunar’s Department of Information and Culture, said 35 shells were fired in several areas, including Barikot, Dokalam and Tsongalai in Narai district, Ariana News reported. Furthermore, 37 shells were reported in parts of Manogai district. The authorities have urged residents to remain alert and seek shelter in safer areas as officials continue to monitor the situation.

On Tuesday, Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi condemned Pakistani airstrikes on Kabul, terming it a serious violation of humanitarian and Islamic principles. He said that more than 408 people were killed and over 260 others were injured in Pakistani strike, majority of them patients at a drug rehabilitation centre. He accused Pakistan of deliberately targeting civilian facilities.

Speaking to diplomats and representatives from various organisations in Kabul, Muttaqi said that the Pakistani airstrike targeted one of the most vulnerable groups in society — people who were receiving treatment for drug addiction.

He said that repeated attacks since February, including strikes on civilian areas in various parts of Afghanistan, have diminished trust in diplomatic solutions. He warned that Afghan forces will continue “proportionate and legitimate” defensive responses if attacks continue, emphasising that Afghanistan does not want war but will protect its sovereignty and territory.

--IANS

akl/