April 14, 2026 4:11 PM हिंदी

AFC Champions League set to expand to 32 teams from 2026/27 season

AFC Champions League set to expand to 32 teams from 2026/27 season (Credit: AFC)

Kuala Lumpur, April 13 (IANS) The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) competitions committee has recommended expansion of the AFC Champions League Elite (ACL Elite) from 24 to 32 participating clubs.

Under the new structure, the competition will continue to be divided equally, with 16 teams each in the East and West Regions.

"This increase in scale is intended to provide opportunities for elite clubs to compete against the continent's best, while simultaneously incentivising higher standards of professionalism and performance within domestic leagues across Asia," the AFC said in a statement.

Upon the conclusion of the league stage, the clubs ranked first through sixth in each region will earn direct qualification to the Round of 16. The clubs that finish seventh to 10th will not be eliminated but will instead progress to a newly established knockout stage playoff.

"The progression criteria following the League Stage – to be implemented after the 2026/27 season – will also be revised to heighten the stakes of the opening round," it added.

As per the current structure, 24 teams would be divided into two regions, East and West, each containing 12 teams. Based on seedings, each team played eight matches in the group stage, with the top eight from each region qualifying for the round of 16.

To reward superior performance during the league stage, the higher-ranked club in each pairing—specifically the seventh- and eighth-ranked teams—will retain home-ground advantage. The winners of these playoff encounters will then secure the remaining berths in the Round of 16, ensuring that every position in the league stage remains consequential until the final matchday.

The AFC said that "due to the current congested global competition calendar, the Knockout Stage Playoff will not be implemented for the 2026/27 season; it is currently slated for introduction in subsequent seasons."

It also added that the decisions, however, are pending and "need to be ratified by the AFC Executive Committee before taking effect."

--IANS

bc/

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