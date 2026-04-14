100 flights expected to arrive in India from UAE on Tuesday

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) Airlines continue to operate from the Gulf countries where airspace remains open with around 100 flights expected to arrive in India from the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Airlines are operating limited non-scheduled commercial flights based on operational and safety considerations, the statement said.

Flights continue to operate from various airports in Saudi Arabia and Oman to destinations in India. With Qatar airspace partially open, Qatar Airways is expected to operate around 10 flights to India on Tuesday.

Kuwait airspace remains closed. Jazeera Airways of Kuwait and Kuwait Airways are operating non-scheduled commercial flights from Dammam Airport in Saudi Arabia to India. Travel of Indian nationals to India from Kuwait continues to be facilitated through Saudi Arabia.

Bahrain airspace is open. Gulf Air is expected to begin limited flight operations from Bahrain to India soon and is currently operating non-scheduled flights from Dammam Airport in Saudi Arabia to India. Travel of Indian nationals from Bahrain continues to be facilitated through Saudi Arabia to India.

Embassy in Tehran has so far facilitated movement of 2,313 Indian nationals from Iran to Armenia and Azerbaijan for onward travel to India. This includes 1028 Indian students and 657 Indian fishermen.

Israel airspace is partially open with restricted flight operations. Travel of Indian nationals is being facilitated from Israel, through Jordan and Egypt to India.

"Iraq airspace is open. Iraqi Airways has resumed flights to India. Travel of Indian nationals continues to be facilitated from Iraq, through Jordan and Saudi Arabia to India," the ministry said.

Around 9,55,000 passengers have travelled from the Gulf region to India since February 28, when the Iran war started.

The ministry is also in regular contact with State Governments and Union Territories for better sharing of information and coordination. Efforts remain focused on ensuring the safety, security and welfare of the Indian community in the region, the statement added.

Indian Missions and Posts continue to operate round-the-clock helplines and are proactively assisting Indian nationals. They remain in close contact with the local Governments.

Updated advisories are being issued regularly, including information on local government guidelines, flight and travel situations and consular services and various welfare measures being undertaken to support the Indian community.

The missions remain actively engaged with Indian community associations, professional groups, Indian companies and other stakeholders in the region, the statement added.

--IANS

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