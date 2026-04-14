ISL 2025-26: Kerala Blasters face NorthEast United in relegation scrap

Kochi, April 14 (IANS) Kerala Blasters FC look to build on the momentum of their first win of the season when they face a struggling NorthEast United FC in Match 57 of Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Wednesday.

Kerala Blasters, under their new head coach Ashley Westwood, have shown signs of improvement after having a horrid start to the season; they managed a single point from their first seven matches. The Englishman has injected new energy into the squad, which has been evident in their previous two fixtures.

The Yellow Army secured their first win of the season with a 2-1 victory over Bengaluru FC away. Currently sitting 13th in the standings with four points, a victory on Wednesday would help them create some breathing space from the relegation zone.

Anticipating a highly-contested battle, the Kerala Blasters FC head coach downplayed the need for external motivation following their recent win. "The win helps morale and team spirit, but we have been working hard to stay focused," Westwood explained. "We don't have many games left, so players must perform and secure their place."

Speaking on how the team’s morale was when he joined, Westwood explained, “Confidence was low, and players were feeling sorry for themselves, which is normal when results don’t go your way. Without criticising the previous setup, the club was near the bottom and needed direction and clear ideas. I’ve brought my vision of how we should play, work together, and develop a desire to win. It’s about changing the culture and working hard for the fans, management, and families, which should be the basic traits of a professional player.”

NorthEast United FC travel to Kochi in search of a strong response after a 0-3 defeat at home to Sporting Club Delhi. Despite beginning the season as Durand Cup champions, the Highlanders have struggled to replicate that form in the league so far. NorthEast United currently have six points and have slipped to tenth place in the table, winning just one match so far in the season.

Head coach Juan Pedro Benali anticipates a tactical battle and emphasised the importance of fine margins. "It won’t be easy, but we are trying to bring back our fighting spirit and style of play," Benali explained. "It will be a very tactical game, and the small details will make the difference."

The Spanish tactician, who is in his third season with the club, spoke about the honour of managing NorthEast, which celebrated their foundation day this week. “It is an honour for me to be here, and I can truly say this is my home. I spoke with Mandar (Tamhane) and John (Abraham), and their message was simple – to keep fighting. This is your home, and let’s try to do the best we can this season, considering the circumstances.”

Kerala Blasters FC hold a slight advantage over NorthEast United FC in the head-to-head record between the sides. Across their 22 previous ISL meetings, the team from Kerala have secured eight wins to the Highlanders' five, with the remaining nine matches ending in draws. The two sides last met in January 2025, playing out a goalless draw in Kochi.

Kerala Blasters FC winger Nihal Sudheesh added, "Everyone is motivated. Players are working hard, improving, and ready to fight in every match. We need the support of the fans, and we are ready to give everything. We are going through a tough phase now, but we are fighting hard in every match. We give our 100 per cent in training and must continue with this attitude for the remaining matches.”

NorthEast United FC winger Redeem Tlang echoed the team's resilience following recent setbacks. "We have been in this situation before, and we believe a comeback is always possible," Tlang noted. "We are hoping to bounce back strongly."

On playing in Kochi, Redeem said, “Personally, I feel that playing against Kerala, especially in Kochi, is a big motivation for us. Our objective is to give our best performance and try to keep the crowd quiet by getting a positive result and securing three points.”

--IANS

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