IPL 2026: When and where to watch LSG vs RCB match

Bengaluru, April 14 (IANS) Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 23 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, with a lot at stake for both teams.

RCB get into the match after a massive win over five-time champions Mumbai Indians by 57 runs, whereas LSG went down against Gujarat Titans in their own yard.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are currently third in the points table and are eyeing the top spot with a victory against LSG, who are seventh with two wins and as many losses.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru hold a clear edge in this rivalry with four wins, compared to just two victories for Lucknow Super Giants.

The last time these two sides faced off in the IPL, during the 2025 season, RCB came out on top with a comfortable six-wicket win, further underlining their dominance in recent meetings.

In the last four years, since 2022, RCB and LSG have faced each other six times in the IPL, with RCB winning 4 matches and LSG emerging victorious in two games.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar (captain), Virat Kohli, Tim David, Jacob Bethell, Romario Shepherd, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Dar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jordan Cox, Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Swapnil Singh, Jacob Duffy, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhinandan Singh, Mangesh Yadav, Phil Salt, Satvik Deswal, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra.

Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant (C), Aiden Markram, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Mukul Choudhary, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahamad, Arshin Kulkarni, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ayush Badoni, Mohammad Shami, Avesh Khan, M. Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Prince Yadav, Arjun Tendulkar, Anrich Nortje, Naman Tiwari, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan.

Match details:

When: Wednesday, April 15, 7:30 PM IST

Where: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Where to watch: Star Sports Network and JioStar.

--IANS

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