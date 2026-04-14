Raima Sen anchors a world of secrets in 'Phool Pishi O Edward'

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Actress Raima Sen will soon be seen in the forthcoming drama, "Phool Pishi O Edward".

On Tuesday, the makers unveiled the teaser, providing an insight into a world steeped in quiet tension, unspoken histories, and a lingering sense of mystery.

The preview shows Raima at the heart of a visually rich and emotionally charged narrative that feels both intimate and expansive.

Made under the direction of Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, the film enjoys an ensemble cast including Sohini Sengupta, Arjun Chakraborty, Ananya Chatterjee, and debutant Shyamoupti Mudly, with Koneenica Bandyopadhyay, Anamika Saha, Shaheb Chattopadhyay, Rajatava Datta, Soumya Mukherjee, and Rishav Basu playing supporting characters.

Going by the teaser, Raima is likely to play a character layered with complexity, poised yet vulnerable, enigmatic yet deeply human.

Revealing what made her say yes to the role, Raima said, "What drew me to Phool Pishi O Edward was its atmosphere and emotional depth. There’s a quiet intensity to the character that stayed with me. She exists between memory and reality, and that space is both haunting and beautiful. Working with Nandita di and Shibu made the journey even more special because the storytelling is so rooted yet so layered.”

Directors Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy added, "With Phool Pishi O Edward, we wanted to create a cinematic world that feels both intimate and expansive, where mystery unfolds through emotion, and every frame carries a deeper meaning. The story explores memory, identity, and the inner lives of its characters in a way that is subtle yet immersive."

"Raima brings a rare stillness and strength to the narrative, and the ensemble adds incredible depth to this journey. As we celebrate 25 years of Windows, this film is especially close to our hearts," they added.

"Phool Pishi O Edward" is set to release in May this year.

--IANS

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