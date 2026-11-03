November 03, 2026 1:48 PM हिंदी

AFC Asian Cup postponed until Dec 2027 after recent attacks on Saudi Arabia

AFC Asian Cup postponed until Dec 2027 after recent attacks on Saudi Arabia

Kuala Lumpur, Nov 3 (IANS) The AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027, slated to begin in January. has been postponed, as the recent attacks in the region caused "substantial logistical complexities and travel disruptions," the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Tuesday.

The tournament, originally scheduled to be held from January 7 to February 5, 2027, will now take place from December 23, 2027, to January 21, 2028, following extensive discussions and close consultation with the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF).

The decision came a week after the AFC and Local Organising Committee (LOC) revealed the venues and schedule of the tournament.

"The Organising Committee for AFC Asian Cup approved to reschedule the flagship national team tournament in light of the current exceptional circumstances arising from developments in the region, including substantial logistical complexities and travel disruptions. The new dates of the tournament will be presented to FIFA for approval," AFC said in a statement.

On October 10, an attack targeting King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital Riyadh killed 12 people, leaving 309 injured. Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement claimed responsibility for the strike at the Riyadh airport, which is considered the deadliest in the kingdom in more than a decade.

It added, "Exceptional circumstances have been created for the organisation and delivery of the competition as originally scheduled, making the postponement necessary in the interest of all participating teams, officials, spectators and other stakeholders."

The deadly attacks on Riyad Airport had raised questions over the staging of the competition as planned, but at the time the LOC said that preparations remain on schedule for the tournament to kick off in January next year.

Earleir, FIFA and the Saudi Esports Federation have postponed the FIFAe Finals 2026, originally scheduled to take place in Jeddah from 16 to 25 October, following a recent attack on Riyadh's international airport.

Due to the attack, the Six Kings Slam tennis exhibition event in Saudi Arabia had also been postponed to December 27–30, 2026, due to logistical challenges.

--IANS

bc/vi

LATEST NEWS

IndiGo to stay focused on short-haul operations despite international expansion: CEO

IndiGo to stay focused on short-haul operations despite international expansion: CEO

Gen Z prefers more time in office than millennials: Report

Gen Z prefers more time in office than millennials: Report

Will Kimi Antonelli take race number 1 for 2027 F1 title defence? Italian answers

Will Kimi Antonelli take race number 1 for 2027 F1 title defence? Italian answers

Four polio workers abducted in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (File Image)

Four polio workers abducted in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

TRAI releases new telecom interconnection rules, to kick in from Jan 1

TRAI releases new telecom interconnection rules, to kick in from Jan 1

Akshay Mhatre says Dhanteras is not just about buying gold but also about welcoming positivity and abundance

Akshay Mhatre says Dhanteras is not just about buying gold but also about welcoming positivity and abundance

George Russell releases statement to 'speak from the heart' after 'tough' F1 season

George Russell releases statement to 'speak from the heart' after 'tough' F1 season

What about 18-year-old chasing dreams; supporting athletes 'isn’t bleeding the system': Sindhu

What about 18-year-old chasing dreams; supporting athletes 'isn’t bleeding the system': Sindhu

FDA seizes food products worth Rs 9 crore in Maharashtra; Patanjali Ghee on the list

FDA seizes food products worth Rs 9 crore in Maharashtra; Patanjali Ghee on the list

India, US begin military exercise Tiger Triumph in Visakhapatnam

India, US begin military exercise Tiger Triumph in Visakhapatnam