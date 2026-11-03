AFC Asian Cup postponed until Dec 2027 after recent attacks on Saudi Arabia

Kuala Lumpur, Nov 3 (IANS) The AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027, slated to begin in January. has been postponed, as the recent attacks in the region caused "substantial logistical complexities and travel disruptions," the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Tuesday.

The tournament, originally scheduled to be held from January 7 to February 5, 2027, will now take place from December 23, 2027, to January 21, 2028, following extensive discussions and close consultation with the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF).

The decision came a week after the AFC and Local Organising Committee (LOC) revealed the venues and schedule of the tournament.

"The Organising Committee for AFC Asian Cup approved to reschedule the flagship national team tournament in light of the current exceptional circumstances arising from developments in the region, including substantial logistical complexities and travel disruptions. The new dates of the tournament will be presented to FIFA for approval," AFC said in a statement.

On October 10, an attack targeting King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital Riyadh killed 12 people, leaving 309 injured. Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement claimed responsibility for the strike at the Riyadh airport, which is considered the deadliest in the kingdom in more than a decade.

It added, "Exceptional circumstances have been created for the organisation and delivery of the competition as originally scheduled, making the postponement necessary in the interest of all participating teams, officials, spectators and other stakeholders."

The deadly attacks on Riyad Airport had raised questions over the staging of the competition as planned, but at the time the LOC said that preparations remain on schedule for the tournament to kick off in January next year.

Earleir, FIFA and the Saudi Esports Federation have postponed the FIFAe Finals 2026, originally scheduled to take place in Jeddah from 16 to 25 October, following a recent attack on Riyadh's international airport.

Due to the attack, the Six Kings Slam tennis exhibition event in Saudi Arabia had also been postponed to December 27–30, 2026, due to logistical challenges.

--IANS

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