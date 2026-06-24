Adnan Sami on 'Lipstick' Deluxe Version: Began experimenting with my song at 3 am

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Padma Shri awardee singer and composer Adnan Sami has come out with the deluxe version of his recent hit single 'Lipstick'. The latest rendition of the song has been released by Zee Music Company.

The original version of 'Lipstick' enjoys upbeat energy and a contemporary vibe, whereas the new version has a softer and more soulful interpretation.

Talking about the deluxe version of his track 'Lipstick', Adnan Sami said that playing with one's own composition as a musician is an addiction.

The singer and composer shared, "The joy of being a musician is truly something special. Playing with my musical compositions, feeling them, and immersing myself in the music is a different kind of addiction."

Adnan Sami further revealed that one late night, he was inspired to experiment with his song 'Lipstick', the result of which is the latest version of the track.

"In that very spirit, one night at 3 a.m., I began experimenting with my song "Lipstick" in a completely new style, a fresh musical arrangement and a different vibe altogether. And just like that, a new colour emerged," he added.

Sharing the track on social media, the singer captioned the post, "The vibe you loved just got even better(Lipstick and fire emoji) Lipstick (Deluxe Version) - Out Now (sic)."

As the original track reached the music lovers in May this year, Adnan Sami had penned on social media, "Lipstick lagake nazar utaarlo...Adnan Sami’s new song, LIPSTICK is OUT NOW @ZeeMusicCompany!"

During his tenure, Adnan Sami has composed and lent his voice to many groundbreaking hits such as ‘Lift Karade’, ‘Kabhi To Nazar Milao’, ‘Tera Chehra’, and ‘Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein,’ to name just a few.

In another major global milestone, Adnan Sami is also the first Asian artist to have sold out London’s Wembley Arena for two consecutive nights.

--IANS

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