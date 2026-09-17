Adivi Sesh, Wamiqa Gabbi's Goodachari 2 to hit screens on February 5?

Chennai, Sep 17 (IANS) If sources in the industry are to be believed, director Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi's spy action thriller 'Goodachari 2' (G2), featuring actors Adivi Sesh and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead, will hit screens on February 5 next year.

The film is the sequel to the blockbuster spy thriller 'Goodachari'.

Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi, who is making his directorial debut with this film, is also producing it and is looking to build on the success of the first part.

Sources say that the film, which has been awaiting a release date for quite some time now, will finally hit screens on February 5 next year and add that the makers are looking to redefine the spy thriller genre in Indian cinema with this film.

This time around, Wamiqa Gabbi will be seen making an entry as Agent 116. Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi too will be seen essaying a powerful role in this movie, which will also feature actors Murali Sharma, Supriya Yarlagadda, and Madhu Shalini in pivotal roles.

Sources have claimed that Emraan Hashmi will be seen sharing screen space alongside Adivi Sesh in the pan-India film and that he will portray a role that will be seen as a parallel lead. More significantly, they claim that he will not be portraying a negative role.

The film is being produced by T.G. Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal under the banners of People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts and AK Entertainments. It is to be released pan India in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

For the unaware, actor Adivi Sesh, who plays the lead in the spy action thriller, had penned a belated birthday post last year for his 'Goodachari 2' co-star Wamiqa Gabbi.

Taking to his X timeline to pen the birthday greeting a day after the actress had celebrated her birthday, Adivi Sesh had said, "Many many happy returns of the day dear @iWamiqaGabbi!! You’re a fantastic co-star and you’ve given so many layers of gravitas to your role. Happy Birthday to our Talented, Beautiful and Professional Lead Actress of #G2 #Goodachari2."

Interestingly, he put out a post script, that read, "p.s. forgive me for the late wishes" with a folded hands image next to it.

For the unaware, Adivi Sesh, apart from playing the lead in the film, has also scripted it. While the blockbuster film 'Goodachari' was directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the upcoming film has been directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi.

The 2018 Telugu film 'Goodachari' featured Sobhita Dhulipala, Jagapathi Babu, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

--IANS

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