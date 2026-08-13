India's No. 1 para paddler Nurjahan Jamani honoured with Sardar Patel Sports Award

Ahmedabad, Aug 13 (IANS) India's top-ranked para table tennis player Nurjahan Noorali Jamani was conferred with the prestigious Sardar Patel Sports Award by the Government of Gujarat, adding another significant honour to her remarkable sporting career.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi presented the award to Nurjahan at a ceremony in Gandhinagar on Wednesday.

Instituted by the Sports, Youth and Cultural Activities Department of the Government of Gujarat, the Sardar Patel Sports Award is among the state's highest sporting honours. Named after Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the award recognises athletes who have demonstrated resilience, determination and excellence while bringing distinction to Gujarat and the country.

Nurjahan, who is currently ranked No. 1 in India and No. 27 in the world in her category, was diagnosed with polio at the age of five. She first competed in para table tennis between 2007 and 2010 before taking a break from the sport for more than a decade.

Her return to competitive table tennis in 2022 marked the beginning of an impressive comeback.

Since her return, Nurjahan has continued to make significant strides, successfully defending her title at the UTT Para Senior National Championship 2025-26 in Indore after previously winning the UTT National Para Table Tennis Championship. Her performances have helped her rise to the top spot in India's rankings and No. 27 in the world.

Based in Ahmedabad, Nurjahan also works as a Junior Officer at Adani Airport Holdings Limited.

She has received long-term high-performance support through Adani Sportsline's athlete development initiative, which includes tournament planning, coaching guidance, performance monitoring and assistance for international competitions.

“This recognition from the Government of Gujarat is incredibly special and motivates me to aim even higher. Every milestone strengthens my resolve to represent India with pride,” Nurjahan said.

“I am grateful to Adani Sportsline and the 'Garv Hai' initiative for believing in me and supporting my journey at every step,” she added.

Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer, Adani Sportsline, congratulated Nurjahan on the recognition.

“Nurjahan's journey reflects the determination and resilience that defines champions. We are proud to support her through 'Garv Hai' and congratulate her on this well-deserved recognition,” he said.

The award comes as Nurjahan turns her attention towards qualifying for the 2026 Asian Para Games in Aichi and Nagoya, Japan, scheduled from October 18 to 24.

She will be aiming to continue her strong run and contribute to India's growing success in para sport on the international stage.

--IANS

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