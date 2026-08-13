Modha Rathiri trailer: A comedy drama that revolves around the hilarious happenings on a wedding night!

Chennai, Aug 13 (IANS) The makers of director Raja Karuppasamy's upcoming Tamil rural comedy entertainer, 'Modha Rathiri', featuring actors Rishikanth and Anishma Anilkumar in the lead, on Thursday released a hilarious trailer of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Mythri Movie Makers, the production house that is producing the film, took to its social media timelines to share the link of the trialer. It wrote, "Vanakkam...Kalyanam ku polama? (Good day, can we go to the wedding?) The most entertaining and chaotic wedding is here. #ModhaRathri Trailer out now. In Cinemas worldwide on 21st August."

The trailer begins with relatives who have come for the wedding, wondering why the newly wed couple haven't switched off the light in their room yet. From that point on, the film showcases a series of hilarious developments. Soon after the wedding, both the bridegroom and the bride are given advice by all sorts of people. While the bride is advised against speaking first, the bridegroom is asked to drink coffee. But just when one starts getting the impression that this film will have nothing but funny sequences, a couple of scenes in the trailer show that the film will have some meaningful points to make.

For instance, there is a voiceover that asks, "Did you think that marriage is a kind of a game where you could hit restart and start all over again whenever you wish?" Then, we also see Chethan, who comes as a priest in the film, define love. He says, "Even when you get sick of each other, you both must be able to bear one another." He also says, "Half the people in this village don't know why they are getting married?"

The trailer also gives the impression that there is a secret pertaining to one side which family members of the other side are not aware of. On the whole, the trailer promises a film that is both entertaining and meaningful.

For the unaware, the makers have already disclosed that Anishma plays a character called Muthuselvi while actor Rishikanth plays a character called Maruthanayagam in the film.

Sources close to the unit of the film had told IANS earlier that Modha Rathiri will revolve around an ordinary village wedding that turns into an extraordinary rollercoaster of hilarious misunderstandings, unexpected twists and heartwarming emotions.

Set entirely over the course of a single night, the film, sources had said, would keep the laughs coming as one surprise would lead to another. Rishikanth is debuting as hero through this film while actress Anishma Anilkumar, who won appreciation for her outstanding performance in ‘Sirai’ and ‘Youth’, is playing the film's female lead.

Producer Naveen Yerneni of Mythri Movie Makers, speaking on an earlier occasion, had said, "The very first narration made us laugh, smile and imagine how audiences would react inside a theatre. That's when we knew this story deserved to be made. 'Modha Rathiri' has everything we enjoy as movie lovers: humour, emotions, relatable characters and endless entertainment. Raja Karuppasamy has brought that energy beautifully onto the screen & our entire cast and crew have worked with incredible passion to complete the film on schedule. We are excited to bring this entertainer to audiences worldwide on August 21, and we hope theatres are filled with laughter from beginning to end.”

Director Raja Karuppasamy had said, "I couldn't have asked for a better beginning to my journey as a filmmaker. My heartfelt thanks to producers Naveen Yerneni sir and Y. Ravi Shankar sir for believing in me and trusting this story. Every actor, every technician and every member of our crew became part of this journey with complete dedication. More than anything else, I hope audiences walk out of theatres smiling, laughing and talking about these characters long after the film ends.”

Apart from Rishikanth and Anishma Anilkumar, the film also features actors Chetan, A. Venkatesh, Bucks, Abdool Lee, Shelly Kishore, Sangeetha Balan, Banupriya, Sumithra Devi L., Varshini Karmegham, Karthikeyan, Velan, and Kowshik Kabilan among others.

The technical crew comprises Surendran Paranjothi as cinematographer, Ashok Arjunan as editor, and Bharath Sankar composing the music. Poornima Ramaswamy has designed the costumes while Art direction has been taken care of by A. Balumahendra.

--IANS

mkr/