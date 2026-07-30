July 30, 2026 12:38 PM हिंदी

Aditi Balan's look as Padmavathi in Madhavan-starrer 'GDN' revealed

Aditi Balan's look as Padmavathi in Madhavan-starrer 'GDN' revealed (Photo: IANS/PR)

Chennai, July 30 (IANS) A day after revealing the look of actor Teejay Arunasalam as the young G D Naidu in director Krishnakumar Ramakumar's eagerly awaited period film, 'GDN', the makers of the film on Thursday revealed the look of actress Aditi Balan in the film.

Actress Aditi plays a character called Padmavathi in the film, which is a biopic of iconic Indian inventor, agriculturist and philanthropist G D Naidu. It is slated to hit screens worldwide on August 7 this year.

The makers released a poster of Aditi Balan from the film and wrote, "Introducing @AditiBalan as Padmavathi. One voice. One stand. A story that changes everything. G.D.N in theatres from 7th August."

The makers have also released the look of actress Sheela as the young Chellamal in the film.

A trailer that the makers had launched earlier this month has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs.

In fact, the trailer was launched at a special event organised at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore, which is also the hometown of the legendary inventor.

The entire cast and crew of the film were present at the trailer launch event as were the family members of the brilliant innovator and philanthropist who was hailed as the Edison of India.

The trailer released begins with a person saying G D Naidu, in his old age, had gone mad, as he had bombed his own building. The trailer then shows an Englishman asking, "Who the hell is this fakir?"

It is then that GD Naidu's character is introduced with flair. His detractors are jealous he is making millions through his transport system UMS. We also realise that he has started a polytechnic engineering college.

The trailer shows actor Jayaram playing a very vicious character called Krishnan with power. He asks, "GDN charges huge amounts as fees but does he find paying tax a bitter pill to swallow?"

The British realise that GDN is working within the system and that his books are clean. However, his rivals are intent on thwarting his fame and success by hook or crook. Vinay Rai's character is seen telling an English official, "Soil the books."

Those in power try to restrict GDN's growth by levelling trumped up charges against him. Jayaram's character is seen ordering cops to search GDN's premises claiming they had got information that GDN had developed machines for printing counterfeit currency.

Eventually, we get to know from the trailer that GDN was an honest tax payer who was paying all his taxes on time and that he began questioning the government only when they began levying taxes unjustly on him.

The trailer then shows the British government bringing treason charges against GDN, saying that he was doing business with the Nazis and that this was against the interests of the crown.

Krishnan's character threatens saying that GDN will not be allowed even one peaceful night's sleep from that point on. The trailer ends with Aditi Balan's character summing up the courage of GDN.

She says," If the story of a hunt is written by the lion without the hunter in it, then the meaning of courage itself will change."

The film, apart from Madhavan, also features Jayaram, Priyamani, Dushara Vijayan, Sathyaraj, Aditi Balan, Vijay Rai and Teejay Arunasalam in pivotal roles. The film has music by Govind Vasantha and cinematography by Aravind Kamalanathan.

--

IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

US lawmakers ask Apple to drop plans to source chips from Chinese suppliers

US lawmakers ask Apple to drop plans to source chips from Chinese suppliers

When Seema Biswas revealed she became possessive after reading the script for 'Bandit Queen’

When Seema Biswas revealed she became possessive after reading the script for 'Bandit Queen’

Jan Aushadhi nutraceuticals improve affordability of health supplements for Indian families

Jan Aushadhi nutraceuticals improve affordability of health supplements for Indian families

UK lawmakers seek independent probe into human rights abuses by Pakistani forces in PoK

UK lawmakers seek independent probe into human rights abuses by Pakistani forces in PoK

CWG 2026: Defence Min Rajnath Singh congratulates Gavit, Mohammed Basil on 1-2 finish

CWG 2026: Defence Min Rajnath Singh congratulates Gavit, Mohammed Basil on 1-2 finish

Sudesh Bhosale recalls a special moment from his stage performance with Amitabh Bachchan

Sudesh Bhosale recalls a special moment from his stage performance with Amitabh Bachchan

'I don't want to give up bowling just yet': Sciver-Brunt targets all-round return after injury

‘I don't want to give up the bowling just yet’: Sciver-Brunt targets all-round return after calf injury

Nine killed after armed assailants target police checkpost in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Ld)

Nine killed after armed assailants target police checkpost in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Ld)

Subhash Ghai celebrates decades of blockbusters, says 'new passion indicates new direction'

Subhash Ghai celebrates decades of blockbusters, says 'new passion indicates new direction'

'Drishyam' actress Esther Anil on travelling to six countries on her own: My heart is so full! (Photo Credit: Esther Anil/Instagram)

'Drishyam' actress Esther Anil on travelling to six countries on her own: My heart is so full!