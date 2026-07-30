Things will move forward constructively once Bangladesh PM visits India, says Indian envoy

Dhaka, July 30 (IANS) India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, has expressed confidence that bilateral ties would move forward constructively once Prime Minister Tarique Rahman visits India, saying all issues between the two countries can be resolved, local media reported on Thursday.

Addressing reporters following separate meetings with Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka, Trivedi described the discussions as positive.

"I am looking forward to everything positively. We had a great meeting filled with immense positivity," Bangladeshi media outlet UNB quoted Trivedi as saying.

When asked about the invitations extended to Rahman to visit India, Trivedi said the decision rests with the Bangladeshi Prime Minister.

"From our end, I can assure you that we are looking forward to welcoming the Prime Minister of Bangladesh to India. We are very hopeful that this visit will take place in the near future," he said.

Last week, India extended an invitation to Prime Minister Rahman for the 18th BRICS Summit set to be held in New Delhi in September. He had also received an invitation to visit India during his swearing-in ceremony in February.

Responding to a question on Teesta and Ganges Water Treaties, the Indian envoy said, "Today's meeting was primarily a courtesy call, and it carried the warmth expected of one. However, there is no issue that cannot be sorted out through mutual understanding. Ultimately, at the end of the day, it is about people. Whatever is beneficial for both democracies and their citizens will be prioritised."

He noted that both India and Bangladesh have active working groups to take forward discussion on treaty renewals.

"These working groups will certainly meet and deliberate. As I mentioned, there is no problem that cannot be resolved. The working groups will actively do their part, and once the Prime Minister visits India, things will move forward constructively," said the Indian High Commissioner.

Trivedi further said that the bilateral talks with the Bangladeshi leaders were remarkably productive and marked a very positive step forward.

"The meetings were held in an exceptionally warm environment. I can tell you that historically, culturally, and even in sports -- such as cricket -- our connections run deep. We discussed all these aspects. This relationship is truly historical. We share not only our borders, but also our history, culture, and aspirations," said the Indian diplomat.

"I am looking forward to a relationship whose very foundation rests on mutual, people-to-people benefits for both nations. This is just the beginning, and I am confident we will continue to engage more deeply with each other moving forward," he added.

--IANS

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