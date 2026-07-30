July 30, 2026 12:39 PM हिंदी

Munmun Dutta says female leads in 'TMKOC' don't get enough credit: We bring a lot to the show

Munmun Dutta aka Babita says female leads in 'TMKOC' don't get enough credit: We bring a lot to the show

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Actress Munmun Dutta believes the female actors of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' deserve more recognition for their contribution to the long-running sitcom and added that they bring a lot to both the show and their respective characters.

Speaking to IANS during the press conference celebrating the show's 18-year milestone, Munmun took a moment to acknowledge her female co-stars, praising them for their talent, intelligence and professionalism.

Calling herself a "strong feminist", the actress said she has never viewed other women on the show as competition.

"I am a very girls' girl, very old school. I am a very strong feminist. I believe that if you want to walk, you have to walk together. I've never been insecure of anybody here," she said.

Munmun went on to applaud both the original and newer members of the cast, saying everyone has made a significant contribution to the show's success.

"We have some wonderful cast members who have joined us recently, and they are doing an incredible job. Everyone is doing a great job in their own way," she said.

The actress then made a special mention of her female colleagues, individually appreciating the actresses who portray the women of Gokuldham Society and describing them as "brilliant", "intelligent" and "wonderful" people to work with.

She added that while they don't get enough credit for the show's success, they do bring a lot to the show and to their characters on the iconic sitcom.

"I am grateful to be in the company of these brilliant women. We have a wonderful relationship with each other, and I think they are all incredible," she said.

Munmun also pointed out that female actors often do not receive the recognition they deserve despite playing an equally important role in the show's success.

"Sometimes women don't get that much importance. I am not saying it happens here, but it does happen in some places. We bring a lot to the show and to our characters. The women in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' are equally important," she said.

She added that the camaraderie and professionalism among the cast members have helped the sitcom remain a favourite with audiences for nearly two decades.

"We all show up every day, do our best and work with complete professionalism. There is no hidden agenda. We genuinely appreciate each other's work," Munmun added.

For the uninitiated, 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', has become one of Indian television's longest-running sitcoms, after it completed 18 years on air on July 28.

–IANS

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