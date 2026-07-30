FSSAI directs Sun Organic Industries to recall 'Wonderland Raisins'

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a recall order for a batch of ‘Wonderland Raisins’ manufactured by Sun Organic Industries Private Limited after regulatory testing found pesticide residues exceeding the prescribed safety limits.

In a post on social media platform X, the food regulator said the recall was ordered after samples of the product were found unsafe under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act, 2006.

According to the FSSAI, a regulatory sample of 'Raisins' (Brand Name: Wonderland Raisins), collected by the Central Food Safety Officer (CFSO) of its Northern Region Office, failed to meet the standards prescribed under the Food Safety and Standards (Food Product Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011.

The sample was declared unsafe by both the National Food Laboratory, Ghaziabad, and the Referral Laboratory at NIFTEM-K, which detected pesticide residues beyond the maximum permissible limits.

Following the findings, the competent authority directed the company to immediately recall the entire batch of the product and comply with the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards (Food Recall Procedure) Regulations, 2017.

Moreover, the food regulator has also instructed the food business operator to submit recall information and periodic recall status reports, maintain accurate records of the recovered products, and implement corrective measures to prevent such incidents from recurring.

"A recall order has been issued to Sun Organic Industries Private Limited after regulatory samples of Wonderland Raisins were found unsafe due to pesticide residues exceeding the prescribed limits," the FSSAI said in its X post.

The recall has been initiated under the FSS Act, 2006, which empowers the regulator to order the withdrawal of food products found unsafe for human consumption.

--IANS

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