2030 CWG a shared dream of state and nation's youth: Gujarat Dy CM Harsh Sanghavi

Glasgow, July 30 (IANS) Describing the 2030 Commonwealth Games set to be hosted by Ahmedabad as "a shared dream of the state and India's youth," Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said that the state is eagerly preparing to welcome the international sporting community as family rather than guests.

Speaking following the inauguration of the 'Ahmedabad Experience Centre' in Glasgow, Sanghavi said there has been an overwhelming response the initiative has received on the sidelines of the ongoing 2026 Commonwealth Games.

"From July 30 till August 2nd, more than 5,000 registrations, world federations, and many athletes will be visiting here," Sanghavi said. "These are not bidding documents. This is our dream. This is the dream of the youth of the state."

Paying tribute to the vision that transformed the sports landscape in the region, he added, "I would like to thank PM Modi and all the youth of the country who saw a vision, and through that vision, a very important sports infrastructure was developed in Gujarat."

He also pointed out that the rapid development of infrastructure had previously enabled Gujarat to organise the National Games in just 100 days, laying a strong foundation as India moves forward with hosting the centenary Commonwealth Games in 2030.

He also highlighted the cultural and culinary appeal of the initiative. and said the Andavad Experience Center has gained popularity by offering authentic flavours from across India.

"In the international fraternity, there is a demand for food from different states of India. Whether it is desserts, starters, or snacks, the crowd at the stalls of all the states shows that India is eager for people to come," he said.

Extending a warm invitation to the global sports community, Sanghavi concluded, "In 2030, not as guests, but as a family, I welcome all the sports fraternities of the world to India and Gujarat."

--IANS

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