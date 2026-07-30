'India's legacy & identity has always been blue': Ex-hockey captain Rasquinha asks 'logic' behind orange WC jersey

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) Former India hockey captain Viren Rasquinha has criticised Hockey India’s decision to unveil a predominantly saffron jersey for the men’s and women’s national teams ahead of the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium, saying the move goes against the team's long-standing identity.

Reacting after the federation revealed the new saffron kit for the men's and women's FIH World Cup teams instead of traditional blue kit, Rasquinha said supporters associate the Indian hockey team with its traditional blue colours and questioned the rationale for the change.

Taking to X, Rasquinha first acknowledged the work Hockey India has done for the sport before expressing his disappointment over the jersey. “I must say that @TheHockeyIndia has done many good things for Indian hockey. But this is embarrassing."

The former midfielder, who captained India and represented the country at the 2004 Athens Olympics and the 2006 Men's Hockey World Cup, said the blue jersey has always been an inseparable part of the national team's identity.

“The legacy & identity of the Indian team has always been BLUE. I wore the Blue jersey with pride for many years,” he added.

Rasquinha also highlighted the emotional connection supporters have with the traditional colours, insisting that the change was difficult to understand.

“Fans want to see our Indian team in blue. What is the logic of orange?,” Rasquinha questioned.

The remarks came days after Hockey India officially unveiled the new World Cup jersey, replacing the familiar blue base with saffron. In a detailed social media video, the federation outlined the symbolism behind every element of the design.

According to Hockey India, the saffron colour represents "courage, sacrifice and victory" and draws inspiration from the Indian national flag and the rising sun to signify new beginnings. The jersey also features mandala-inspired patterns celebrating India's cultural heritage, deep navy blue accents inspired by the Ashoka Chakra to represent progress, peace and focus, and a modern interpretation of the Sudarshan Chakra on the chest symbolising strength, unity and momentum.

The design further incorporates tricolour piping along the shoulders and sides, "India" written in stylised Devanagari script, and branding recognising Odisha's long-standing support for Indian hockey. Hockey India said the jersey embodies the spirit of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat."

The debate over the kit has surfaced just as India enter the final phase of preparations for the World Cup under chief coach Craig Fulton. The squad recently completed a three-day mental conditioning camp in Switzerland under renowned coach Paddy Upton and is expected to head into the tournament with a full-strength squad led by captain Harmanpreet Singh.

India will be aiming to end a 51-year wait for a men's Hockey World Cup title, with their only triumph in the competition coming in 1975.

--IANS

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