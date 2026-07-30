Tanmay Vekaria aka Baga recalls father's last wish of watching ‘TMKOC’ after hospital discharge: It never happened

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Tanmay Vekaria, best known for playing Bagha, turned emotional while recalling a promise he had made to his late father, who wanted to binge-watch his episodes after returning home from the hospital.

He shared when his father was hospitalised recently, his popular love story track with on-screen wife Bawri was being aired in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. Even then, his father insisted that work should come first.

"He told me that if any such news comes while I was on the set, don't run back immediately. Complete work as much as you can. The producer should not suffer any loss. I know the losses are very heavy and irreplaceable, but those were his values," Tanmay said.

The actor then spoke about a heartfelt conversation with his father during his hospital stay.

"My father had a habit of watching 'Taarak Mehta' every day between 8.30 and 9 p.m. When he was in the hospital and my track was on air, he told me, 'Your story is going very well. Even the hospital staff is talking about it. Once I come home, show me all your episodes on YouTube. I would like to watch them.'"

Tanmay said he immediately promised his father that they would watch the episodes together once he recovered.

"I told him, 'You come home and we'll do a binge-watch together.' But that could not happen," he said, struggling to hold back his emotions.

Reflecting on the values instilled in him by his parents, Tanmay said his upbringing in a theatre family taught him to honour his professional commitments no matter how difficult the circumstances.

"My father had lost his own sister, and the very same day he had a theatre show. My aunt passed away at 6.30, and at 9 o'clock he was on stage performing," the actor recalled.

Despite the loss, the actor said he believes his parents continue to bless him and the entire 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' team from above.

"I know my parents are blessing me, the entire team and everyone associated with the show. The values they gave me are something I want to pass on to my children and carry their legacy forward. That's all I seek from them, their blessings," he added.

Talking about the actor, he has been essaying the iconic role of Bagha, the loyal employee at Gada electronic shop owner by Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal in the show.

–IANS

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