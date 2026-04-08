Adani Electricity reinforces ‘Zero Harm’ commitment during National Safety Month

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) In a commitment to operational excellence, Adani Electricity observed National Safety Month across its various divisions in the month of March.

Aligning with the national theme, titled “Engage, Educate & Empower People to Enhance Safety," the company organised specialised training sessions, safety drills, and awareness workshops for its staff and field teams.

The initiative underscores Adani Electricity’s "Zero Harm" policy and its dedication to ensuring the safety of both its workforce and the consumers it serves

Recently, Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (Adani Electricity), part of the diversified Adani Group, has retained its position as India’s top-ranked distribution utility for the second consecutive year with a score of 92.5, reflecting consistent performance across key parameters.

Adani Electricity received an A+ rating among 66 electricity distribution utilities assessed nationwide, driven by supply reliability, billing accuracy and effective grievance redressal — indicating that execution remains central to customer outcomes, according to a company statement.

“Retaining the No. 1 position for the second consecutive year reflects the consistency and discipline with which our teams operate every day. This recognition goes beyond performance metrics,” said Kandarp Patel, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Adani Electricity.

“It reflects the trust placed in us by the city we serve and strengthens our commitment to delivering reliable, efficient and resilient power that keeps our operations in Mumbai moving without interruption,” Patel had mentioned.

India’s power distribution sector is transitioning towards a performance-led model with improvements seen in operational efficiency, financial discipline and consumer service. The shift is reflected in the latest Distribution Utilities Ranking (DUR) and Consumer Service Rating of DISCOMs (CSRD), released by the Union Ministry of Power in association with REC Limited.

Consumer service metrics improved across the sector, with more utilities rated A+, A and B+. Six utilities secured A+ ratings, while none fell into the lowest category.

Adani Electricity’s performance reflects strength across financial and operational efficiency, resource adequacy, supply planning, and digitalisation through advanced metering and analytics. Serving over 30 lakh consumers in Mumbai, the utility places reliability, responsiveness and transparency at the core of its performance, according to the company.

--IANS

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