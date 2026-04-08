April 08, 2026 5:23 PM हिंदी

Adani Electricity reinforces ‘Zero Harm’ commitment during National Safety Month

Adani Electricity, Zero Harm, National Safety Month, Adani Group

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) In a commitment to operational excellence, Adani Electricity observed National Safety Month across its various divisions in the month of March.

Aligning with the national theme, titled “Engage, Educate & Empower People to Enhance Safety," the company organised specialised training sessions, safety drills, and awareness workshops for its staff and field teams.

The initiative underscores Adani Electricity’s "Zero Harm" policy and its dedication to ensuring the safety of both its workforce and the consumers it serves

Recently, Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (Adani Electricity), part of the diversified Adani Group, has retained its position as India’s top-ranked distribution utility for the second consecutive year with a score of 92.5, reflecting consistent performance across key parameters.

Adani Electricity received an A+ rating among 66 electricity distribution utilities assessed nationwide, driven by supply reliability, billing accuracy and effective grievance redressal — indicating that execution remains central to customer outcomes, according to a company statement.

“Retaining the No. 1 position for the second consecutive year reflects the consistency and discipline with which our teams operate every day. This recognition goes beyond performance metrics,” said Kandarp Patel, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Adani Electricity.

“It reflects the trust placed in us by the city we serve and strengthens our commitment to delivering reliable, efficient and resilient power that keeps our operations in Mumbai moving without interruption,” Patel had mentioned.

India’s power distribution sector is transitioning towards a performance-led model with improvements seen in operational efficiency, financial discipline and consumer service. The shift is reflected in the latest Distribution Utilities Ranking (DUR) and Consumer Service Rating of DISCOMs (CSRD), released by the Union Ministry of Power in association with REC Limited.

Consumer service metrics improved across the sector, with more utilities rated A+, A and B+. Six utilities secured A+ ratings, while none fell into the lowest category.

Adani Electricity’s performance reflects strength across financial and operational efficiency, resource adequacy, supply planning, and digitalisation through advanced metering and analytics. Serving over 30 lakh consumers in Mumbai, the utility places reliability, responsiveness and transparency at the core of its performance, according to the company.

--IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

India and Bangladesh discuss strengthening bilateral relationship in various facets

India and Bangladesh discuss strengthening bilateral relationship in various facets

Rajat Kapoor reveals what drew him to his new directorial

Rajat Kapoor reveals what drew him to his new directorial

Cabinet, hydro project, Arunachal, Lohit Basin, Namsai

Cabinet approves 1st hydro project in Arunachal’s Lohit Basin for Rs 14,105 crore

Rakul Preet Singh commences dubbing for 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do'

Rakul Preet Singh commences dubbing for 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do'

Cameron Green likely to bowl in Kolkata Knight Riders' next match against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, a report has claimed. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Cameron Green likely to bowl in KKR's next match against LSG: Report

Awami League slams Yunus for pushing Bangladesh to 'brink of disaster' (File image)

Awami League slams Yunus for pushing Bangladesh to 'brink of disaster'

Kriti Sanon says, shooting for 1st song from ‘Cocktail 2’ felt like perfect summer in company of friends

Kriti Sanon says, shooting for 1st song from ‘Cocktail 2’ felt like perfect summer in company of friends

Bhullar chases back-to-back glory as IGPL Tour hits Mauritius (Credit: IGPL)

Bhullar chases back-to-back glory as IGPL Tour hits Mauritius

Jordan envoy welcomes US-Iran ceasefire, condemns Iran's attacks on Gulf countries

Jordan envoy welcomes US-Iran ceasefire, condemns Iran's attacks on Gulf countries (IANS Interview)

Badminton Asia C'ships: Sindhu, Prannoy prevail; Lakshya, Kidambi bow out

Badminton Asia C'ships: Sindhu, Prannoy prevail; Lakshya, Kidambi bow out