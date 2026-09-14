Abhijeet Sawant: Having my daughters accompany me on a song for Bappa is Bappa’s divine coincidence

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Singer Abhijeet Sawant has released a new song titled ‘Gana Dhaav Re’ on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. He said that having his daughters accompany him on a song for Bappa is “Bappa’s divine coincidence.”

The singer’s daughters Aahana and Smeera have provided background vocals for this song, making it even more special for Abhijeet.

Abhijeet said: “Having my daughters accompany me on a song for Bappa is Bappa’s divine coincidence. The feeling when I recorded Gana Dhaav Re with Aahana and Smeera was very emotional.”

“This is the first song of the three of us in my musical journey, made especially for Bappa, what could be greater than this! Everyone has a beautiful relationship with Bappa, and that is what the audience will get to experience through this song,” Abhijeet wrote as the caption.

Talking about Abhijeet, after making an impact with “Indian Idol” Season 1, his first solo album, Aapka Abhijeet Sawant, was released in 2005. That year he also did playback singing in the movie Aashiq Banaya Aapne, performing the song Mar Jaawan Mit Jaawan.

His second album, Junoon, was released in 2007. He released his third studio album in 2013, which was titled Farida.

Abhijeet Sawant made his acting debut in the movie Lottery in 2009. He also made a small appearance at the end of the film Tees Maar Khan. He made a special appearance as himself in the romantic drama series Kaisa Yeh Pyar Hai and the thriller crime series C.I.D.

On July 4, Abhijeet returned to the music reality show, ‘Indian Idol’ celebrated its landmark 75th episode, the Diamond Jubilee special with a heartwarming reunion, of Season 1. After 22 years, the show's beloved first-season finalists, Abhijeet Sawant and Amit Sana, reunited on the Indian Idol stage, recreating the magic that made them household names.

--IANS

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