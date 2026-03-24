A. R. Rahman says ‘Munbe Vaa’ is MS Dhoni’s favourite song, not just Suresh Raina’s

Chennai, March 24 (IANS) Oscar-winning composer A. R. Rahman revealed that his popular Tamil track “Munbe Vaa” from the 2006 film “Sillunu Oru Kadhal” has found a special admirer in MS Dhoni, sharing that the former Chennai Super Kings captain personally told him it is among his favourite songs.

A video of Rahman talking about his performance and interaction with Dhoni at the ROAR 2026 event was shared on Chennai Super Kings’ X page. The event was held at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai ahead of the 19th edition of the IPL, by the five-time champions for their fans.

In the clip, Rahman shared that it was his first time performing in such a large stadium atmosphere, and he expressed gratitude to CSK for the opportunity.

“I think it was an incredible night performing at Chepauk. I never performed in this big stadium. And thanks to CSK and for the opportunity with the fans of CSK,” Rahman said.

The composer also dedicated several of his songs to the team’s iconic captain MS Dhoni and other players, making the evening special for both music and cricket enthusiasts.

“Dedicating several songs to Dhoni Saab, the captain and other cricket players. And it felt totally different from my other concerts because these are fans which are new for me and they are some of my people who love my music too. So, it was incredible. Thank you so much and wishing you the very best.”

Speaking about his interaction with Dhoni, Rahman revealed that their meetings are usually brief due to busy schedules. However, this time they got to spend a few minutes together.

“I think I've never spoke this much with MS because usually it's a high and by because we are, you know, in the airport or somewhere. So, it was nice to spend a few minutes with him. And he knows my son, my son knows him. Very kind and it was fun.”

The composer also mentioned that his popular Tamil track “Munbe Vaa” holds a special place among fans, including Dhoni, who told him it was one of his favourite songs.

“Munbe Vaa is I think a Tamil song and it's become a favorite of many people. So, he was like, it's my favorite song, not (Suresh) Raina's alone.”

“I mean, CSK is so popular. When I was in South Africa and they recognized me, Oh, you're from the land of CSK.”

Rahman noted that both cricket and music transcend borders, bringing people together and creating a sense of shared joy.

“It's nice cricket and music, they go beyond borders. And I'm very happy that things like this make people happy, excited. And the mundane lives are, you know, like there's an excitement created, there's a purpose and there is a collective consciousness, collective joy, which is what we need, unity.”

--IANS

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