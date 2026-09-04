Nepal focuses on rebuilding lives, restoring property after flash floods

Kathmandu, Sep 4 (IANS) Over a week after the devastating flash floods in Nepal have left at least 1,252 people dead and thousands still missing, the country is now looking forward to rebuild lives and undertake restoration of public and private property.

Speaking to IANS, Bidur Municipal Corporation Mayor Rajan Sreshth said that citizens of Nepal had never in their lives witnessed such a massive scale of destruction caused by a natural disaster.

"Property damage is extensive. Bidur Municipality is one of the worst-affected areas; among the 13 wards in our municipality, 10 are fully affected," he said.

The Mayor added: "The rescue and relief operations are still underway. There are about 17 holding centres in our area where currently more than 3000 people have taken shelter."

"Now, the Municipality is planning about the restoration of properties that have been destroyed," he mentioned.

Further, he expressed gratitude to India for being the first responder in the aftermath of the tragedy.

"From the beginning, India has been a true friend to us. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always stood in favour of the people and interests of Nepal. Just like India provided aid during the earthquake in 2015, PM Modi and the Indian government have been sending financial assistance for relief, rescue, and rehabilitation efforts as our nation faces this natural calamity now. We express our gratitude and heartfelt thanks to PM Modi," said Sreshth.

Further, the Nepal Army is building a 57.5-metre-long iron bridge, having a 70-tonne capacity, which will connect Devighat with Kathmandu via Gulchi.

The bridge had collapsed following the flash flood, disrupting road connectivity and causing heavy damage to other infrastructure in Devighat and surrounding areas.

Bridge Commander Major Chiranjibi Chaulagain of Nepal Army's Bridging Unit, told IANS: "We are now going to set up roller layout for the bridge. Today, we'll complete the roller layout system, and tomorrow early in the morning we will begin the bridge work."

He said that the construction is expected to be completed within five days.

Meanwhile, in Kathmandu, family members of those missing, gathered near the posters put up at the morgue of Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital.

A relative of one of the missing persons, who had gone to Rasuwa district to deliver goods, said that his vehicle broke down during the return journey.

"He had parked it at a garage near Trishuli to get it repaired. While it was being repaired, a sudden heavy flood of water came, and since then, there is no trace of him...I came here yesterday, and also the day before to look for him. I even saw the bodies that came in vehicles, but they couldn’t be identified," he told IANS.

--IANS

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