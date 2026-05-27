81 pc finance professionals aim to join roles that create social change: Report

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) Around 51 per cent of finance professionals say their current role already contributes to social impact, while 81 per cent aspire to future roles that create social change and 77 per cent prioritise environmental impact-driven careers, a report said on Wednesday.

AI adoption is also accelerating, with 57 per cent already using AI tools in their roles, while 86 per cent report confidence in learning and applying AI-related skills highlighting strong adaptability across the workforce, according to the report by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

The findings show three defining forces shaping the profession: a rising focus on purpose and sustainability, accelerating adoption of artificial intelligence, and ongoing economic uncertainty.

The report also highlights a clear shift towards values-led careers, with finance professionals increasingly aligning personal purpose with organisational goals. More than half already see their current roles contributing to social impact outcomes, signalling a broader transition towards meaningful, impact-oriented work.

“Finance professionals in India are increasingly seeking careers that go beyond traditional roles to deliver meaningful social and environmental impact. The findings reflect a workforce that values purpose-led organisations, meaningful work, and long-term value creation as core priorities,” said Md. Sajid Khan, Director–India at ACCA.

What stands out is their optimism and adaptability in the face of rapid technological change as 86 per cent are confident in their ability to learn and apply AI skills, he mentioned.

The report further shows that accountancy is increasingly viewed as a launchpad for broader career pathways, with growing interest in entrepreneurship, sustainability-focused roles, and cross-functional leadership.

Notably, 68 per cent of professionals aspire to become entrepreneurs, and 56 per cent are open to roles beyond traditional accountancy, said the report.

Hybrid work remains firmly entrenched, with 79 per cent preferring hybrid models and 74 per cent supporting structured office attendance, it added.

--IANS

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