73-year-old Delhi man arrested after car drags motorbike for 500 metres

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) A 73-year-old man was arrested after his car struck a motorcycle and dragged it nearly 500 metres on a road in southwest Delhi’s R.K. Puram area.

A video of the incident, which took place late on Thursday night, has surfaced.

The footage shows a car moving along a tree-lined road with the motorcycle trapped underneath it. Sparks can be seen flying from the vehicle as the car continues moving, while a man on a scooter follows closely behind and repeatedly asks the driver to stop.

“Hey, stop. Move aside,” the man can be heard saying as the elderly driver continues driving with the motorcycle underneath the car.

The car eventually comes to a halt. A woman travelling as a pillion rider on the scooter records the incident and approaches the vehicle. She opens the car door and asks the driver to step out.

“Come outside. Don’t fold your hands, come out first,” she tells him.

Another person in the gathering can be heard calling the driver "shameless".

The driver, identified as Venu Gopal, a resident of Vasant Kunj, is seen folding his hands in a gesture of apology. A man then grabs him by the collar and attempts to pull him out of the vehicle.

By then, several people had gathered around the car. As Gopal stepped out, members of the crowd confronted him. The video also shows the woman slapping him during the confrontation.

The rider of the motorcycle, identified as Tapas, is seen questioning the elderly driver over the incident.

“If it was a mistake, you could have stopped. I could have died,” he tells him.

Another person in the crowd questions the driver, asking what he would have done if someone had been trapped beneath the motorcycle.

According to Delhi Police, the driver of the vehicle involved in the incident has been arrested and the car has been impounded by the cops for further investigation.

Police said the preliminary enquiry revealed that Tapas was sitting on a parked vehicle on the roadside when his motorcycle was hit by the blue car driven by the elderly man.

The impact caused Tapas to fall from the motorcycle. The car then continued moving, dragging the bike underneath it for approximately 500 metres.

The incident was reported from the R.K. Puram area, and investigators are examining the circumstances that led to the collision as part of the ongoing probe.

Police also said the driver of the car was medically examined following the incident. The examination did not indicate that he was under the influence of alcohol at the time, officials said.

Further investigation is underway to establish the exact sequence of events and determine the circumstances surrounding the collision and subsequent dragging of the motorcycle.

The incident comes on the heels of a recent case in Gurugram where a car driver allegedly deliberately hit a woman biker who was part of a biker club, leading to his arrest.

--IANS

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