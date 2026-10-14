4th T20I: Shreyas blames bowling for India's loss, backs batting approach ahead of series decider

Hyderabad, Oct 14 (IANS) India captain Shreyas Iyer admitted that poor execution of line and length with the ball cost his side the fourth T20I against West Indies, but backed the team's batting approach in the 24-run defeat that levelled the five-match series 2-2 in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

West Indies posted a mammoth 247/3, powered by skipper Shai Hope's unbeaten 102 off 50 balls and Sherfane Rutherford's 49 not out off 26 deliveries, before Keemo Paul claimed a five-wicket haul to restrict India to 223 and set up a series decider in Bengaluru.

Reflecting on the defeat, Iyer said India's bowlers had failed to execute their plans effectively, making the chase increasingly difficult despite the team's positive intent with the bat.

“Yeah, it all started with bowling. I think we didn't execute our line and lengths well, and at the end of the day, chasing 250, you have to go in a certain pattern when you're coming in chasing. So I like the approach when we were chasing, but we were unfortunate we couldn't execute our plans in bowling, and that's where we fell a bit short,” Iyer said.

Asked whether Abhishek Sharma's limited time on strike had affected his start, Iyer dismissed the suggestion, pointing instead to West Indies' disciplined bowling and the assistance available from the surface.

“Not really. We were still going 12 an over at that point in time. It's just that they executed their plan, and there was a bit to offer from the wicket as well. The ball was kicking a bit, and they used the field pretty well. So credit where it's due, and their execution was spot on,” he said.

Iyer also acknowledged that the surface had offered some assistance to the bowlers, particularly during the middle overs, when the ball held up and produced occasional uneven bounce.

“Yeah, it was holding a bit, and there was some odd bounce as well. But yeah, knowing that, I feel the bowlers, they realised it. They are bowlers, and the way they bowled according to the field, that's what was important, especially in those middle overs,” he said.

The India captain praised West Indies for regaining control after India threatened to build momentum during the chase, saying their ability to respond under pressure made the difference. “Even though the momentum shifted towards us in between, still the ability to bounce back was top-notch, and I'm sure the fifth one would be an interesting one,” Iyer added.

Despite the defeat, Iyer pointed to India's ability to score heavily on the relaid Hyderabad surface as evidence that the team's aggressive batting approach remained on track. West Indies' total of 247/3 came after India had been unable to contain the visitors' scoring rate, with Hope and Rutherford adding an unbeaten 91-run stand for the fourth wicket.

“Obviously, you know, getting 220, especially when we were chasing, and then scoring 250, you can see the approach and attitude of every individual. So the approach is going to be the same,” Iyer said.

He stressed that India would focus on execution rather than overthinking their plans ahead of the series decider. “I feel going forward we don't have to think much about, you know, our bowling, but it's all about execution and having that fresh mindset where you come on that given day and see to it that you seize the moment,” he said.

--IANS

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