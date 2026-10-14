4th T20I: Hope's century, Paul's five-for power West Indies to 24-run win over India, level series 2-2

Hyderabad, Oct 14 (IANS) Skipper Shai Hope struck a magnificent unbeaten century before Keemo Paul produced a match-winning five-wicket haul as West Indies defeated India by 24 runs in the fourth T20I at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday to level the five-match series 2-2.

Hope smashed an unbeaten 102 off just 50 balls, while Sherfane Rutherford contributed 49 not out off 26 deliveries as West Indies posted a formidable 247/3 after being asked to bat first.

In reply, India were bowled out for 223, with Paul returning figures of 5/41 to headline a disciplined bowling effort that kept the hosts from completing the chase despite a flying start.

The victory kept the West Indies' hopes of winning the series alive ahead of the deciding fifth T20I in Bengaluru. It was also a significant result for the visitors, who had not beaten India in a T20I on Indian soil since 2019 before this tour.

Hope continued his prolific run on the tour, registering his second century of the series and his third in T20 Internationals. He received strong support from Rutherford as the pair added an unbeaten 91 runs for the fourth wicket, the second-highest partnership for that wicket for West Indies in T20Is. The duo had set the record with a 120-run stand in the previous match in Ranchi.

West Indies made a blistering start, racing to 79/1 in the powerplay, their highest powerplay total against India in the format. Jewel Andrew scored a brisk 21 off 16 balls, while Hope kept the scoreboard moving as the visitors reached 118/2 at the halfway stage.

Shimron Hetmyer added further momentum with a blistering 33 off just 12 deliveries, striking at 275. West Indies reached their hundred in only 7.4 overs, equalling their fastest team hundred against India in T20Is, previously achieved in Lauderhill in 2016.

Hope, meanwhile, brought up his half-century off 28 balls before accelerating further in the closing overs. He struck two sixes off the final two deliveries to finish unbeaten on 102, taking West Indies to 247/3 — their second-highest T20I total against India, behind the 252/4 they scored in Ranchi earlier in the series.

India began the chase aggressively, with Sanju Samson racing to a half-century off just 20 balls. However, Paul changed the complexion of the contest by striking with his first delivery, dismissing the dangerous Samson at deep backward square-leg before removing Ishan Kishan in the same over.

The quick double blow halted India's momentum and put the hosts under pressure despite their promising start. Paul returned in the 19th over to claim three more wickets, completing a five-wicket haul and leaving India with too much to do in the final stages.

Gudakesh Motie also played a crucial role in the middle overs, dismissing Abhishek Sharma and Naman Dhir in successive deliveries to further derail the chase. Roston Chase had earlier helped keep Abhishek quiet, while Shamar Springer delivered an important 18th over that cost just five runs, tightening the pressure on the Indian batters.

India struggled to maintain the required scoring rate as wickets fell at regular intervals, with the disciplined efforts of the West Indies bowlers complementing Paul's decisive spell. The visitors' attack ensured that Hope's imposing total proved beyond the hosts.

The match ended in unfortunate circumstances for India, with Arshdeep Singh retiring hurt after clutching his left shoulder, leaving Mayank Yadav without a batting partner as the hosts' innings came to a close.

West Indies' all-round performance ensured they bounced back from their defeat in Indore and set up a series decider in Bengaluru, with Hope's outstanding century and Paul's five-wicket haul proving decisive in Hyderabad.

Brief scores:

West Indies 247/3 in 20 overs (Shai Hope 102 not out, Sherfane Rutherford 49 not out; Prince Yadav 1/36) beat India 223/9 in 19.3 overs (Sanju Samson 56, Tilak Varma 43; Kemo Paul 5/40, Gudakesh Motie 2/13) by 24 runs

--IANS

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