April 10, 2026 9:25 PM हिंदी

4.05 lakh PNG connections gasified, LPG deliveries normal: Govt

4.05 lakh PNG connections gasified, LPG deliveries normal: Govt

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) Domestic LPG cylinder deliveries remain normal, and no dry-outs have been reported at LPG distributorships even as LPG supply continues to be affected by the prevailing geopolitical situation.

As many as 4.05 lakh PNG connections have been gasified, and about 4.41 lakh additional customers have also registered for new connections.

Consumers are encouraged to use alternative fuels such as PNG and electric cooktops. All citizens are urged to conserve energy during the current situation.

Citizens are advised to avoid panic purchase of petrol, diesel and LPG and rely only on official sources for information. LPG consumers are requested to use digital booking platforms and avoid visiting distributors.

Online LPG bookings have increased to about 98 per cent, with Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) based deliveries rising to around 92 per cent to prevent diversion at the distributorship level.

Despite the ongoing geopolitical situation, the Government has prioritised domestic LPG and PNG supply, particularly for hospitals and educational institutions.

Enforcement actions continue across the country to curb hoarding and black marketing of LPG. More than 3800 raids were conducted, and about 450 cylinders were seized across the country on Thursday.

Till date, around 1.2 lakh raids have been conducted, over 57,000 cylinders have been seized, more than 950 FIRs have been registered, and 229 persons have been arrested.

Public sector oil marketing companies have strengthened surprise inspections and issued over 2100 show-cause notices, imposed penalties on 204 LPG distributorships and suspended 53 distributorships.

More than 18,000 PNG consumers have surrendered their LPG connections via MYPNGD.in website

States have also been advised to facilitate the new PNG connections for both domestic and commercial consumers.

All refineries are operating at high capacity, with adequate crude inventories in place. The country is also maintaining sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel. Domestic LPG production from refineries has been increased to support domestic consumption, a statement said.

The Government is making all efforts to ensure the availability of petrol, diesel and LPG, and citizens are advised to avoid panic purchase of the fuels as well as unnecessary booking of LPG. Citizens are requested to use digital modes for booking of LPG cylinders and avoid visiting LPG distributors unless necessary, the statement added.

The Government has also announced that the increase in the commercial LPG limit to 70 per cent of the pre-March 2026 bulk consumption level will be extended to industrial units in the pharma, food, polymer, agriculture, packaging, paint, uranium, heavy water, steel, seed, metal, ceramic, foundry, forging, glass and aerosol sectors.

--IANS

sps/uk

LATEST NEWS

Baloch activist writes to Israeli PM, slams Pakistan's role in US-Iran conflict

Baloch activist writes to Israeli PM, slams Pakistan's role in US-Iran conflict

Bayern Munich's midfielder Lennart Karl ruled out of Real Madrid clash due to injury

Champions League: Bayern Munich's midfielder Karl ruled out of Real Madrid clash due to injury

Priya Dutt shares special memories with Sanjay Dutt on Siblings Day

Priya Dutt shares special memories with Sanjay Dutt on Siblings Day

Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya meets Commonwealth Sport President Donald Rukare in New Delhi on Friday; reaffirms India’s vision for landmark Commonwealth Games 2030. Photo credit: SAI Media

Sports Minister Mandaviya meets Commonwealth Sport President Donald Rukare; reaffirms India’s vision for landmark CWG 2030

Spain has slandered our heroes, soldiers of IDF: Netanyahu (File image)

Spain has slandered our heroes, soldiers of IDF: Netanyahu

Chiranjeevi, Sivakarthikeyan seek action against those responsible for Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' leak (Photo Credit: Chiranjeevi/X)

Chiranjeevi, Sivakarthikeyan seek action against those responsible for Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' leak

MP and UP win semifinals, to meet in the final of the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2026 at the Rajgir Sports Complex in Rajgir, Bihar, on Friday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Sub-jr Men's National Hockey: MP and UP win semifinals, to meet in final

INS Trikand concludes highly-successful Mombasa visit

INS Trikand concludes highly-successful Mombasa visit

Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' makers advise public not to engage with leaked content from their film; warn of legal action (Photo Credit: KVN Productions/X)

Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' makers advise public not to engage with leaked content from their film; warn of legal action

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the release of the BJP Sankalp Patra for the West Bengal Assembly Election 2026, in Kolkata on Friday, April 10, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

HM Amit Shah rejects Trinamool’s allegations on Humayun Kabir’s ‘deal’