Hema Malini has emotional moment as she receives Dharmendra's posthumous Padma Vibhushan

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Veteran actress Hema Malini received the Padma Vibhushan on behalf of her husband Dharmendra from President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday. The honour was conferred posthumously to the late actor, who passed away in November last year.

The actress had an emotional moment as she received the honour on her husband’s behalf. However, given the strict protocols during the Padma Awards ceremony, the actress, who is also a politician, managed to fight back her tears.

Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89 in November, last year. The actor was reportedly put on a ventilator, as he was suffering from breathing difficulties. He was one of Bollywood’s most enduring and beloved stars. He was born in 1935 in Punjab, and began his career in the early 1960s, after he was discovered through a talent hunt competition.

In the late 1950s, Filmfare magazine, in collaboration with Bimal Roy Productions, organized a nationwide talent contest to find new faces for Hindi cinema. He entered the competition and was selected as the winner in 1958, chosen for his striking looks and natural charm. This victory opened the door to the film industry for him. The same talent hunt would later go on to discover Rajesh Khanna, one of Hindi cinema’s biggest superstars.

Meanwhile, Bengali cinema legend Prosenjit Chatterjee received India’s fourth-highest civilian honour, the Padma Shri, from President Droupadi Murmu. The veteran actor was honoured in the field of Art for his decades-long contribution to Indian cinema. In visuals from the ceremony, the actor was seen dressed in an elegant kurta as he walked up to receive the honour.

The Padma awards are underway at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital.

--IANS

aa/