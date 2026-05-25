Buse breaks new ground as ATP Rankings see major clay-season shake-up

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) The latest ATP Rankings update has delivered one of the most significant reshuffles of the clay-court season, headlined by a breakthrough run from Peru’s Ignacio Buse and a series of career-best movements across the tour following the Hamburg Open and Geneva Open.

The standout story belongs to Ignacio Buse, who surged 26 places to World No. 31 after a sensational title run at the Hamburg Open. The 21-year-old became only the fourth Peruvian player ever to enter the Top 50, joining an elite national group and etching his name alongside Pablo Arraya, Jaime Yzaga, and Luis Horna.

Buse’s path to the trophy was marked by remarkable consistency, dropping just two sets across qualifying and main draw matches, while defeating multiple Top-30 opponents, including Flavio Cobolli, Jakub Menšík, and Tommy Paul.

Elsewhere, Australia’s Alex de Minaur climbed to World No. 7 after a strong Hamburg campaign that ended in the semi-finals. The 25-year-old snapped a three-match losing streak with wins over Francisco Cerúndolo, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, and Luciano Darderi, underlining his growing consistency on clay ahead of Roland Garros.

One of the most dramatic leaps came from American left-hander Learner Tien, who rose two places to a career-high World No. 18 after capturing the Gonet Geneva Open title. Tien’s breakthrough week included wins over former Top-10 player Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alex Michelsen, and Alexander Bublik before a comeback victory in the final against Mariano Navone. The result marks a rapid rise for the 19-year-old, who has improved by nearly 50 ranking spots over the past year.

Another notable mover was fellow American Tommy Paul, who climbed five places to World No. 21 following a runner-up finish in Hamburg. Paul’s run included a dramatic second-round win in which he saved seven match points against Tomás Martín Etcheverry, before recording a significant semi-final victory over De Minaur.

The tournament also produced one of the week’s biggest shocks, as Aleksandar Kovacevic jumped 27 places to World No. 67 after a remarkable lucky-loser run to the Hamburg semi-finals. The American stunned top seed and World No. 5 Félix Auger-Aliassime en route, marking the biggest win of his career.

Among other Top 100 movers, Ben Shelton rose to World No. 5 (joint career high), while Jiri Lehecka reached World No. 12, also a career best. Casper Ruud edged up to No. 16, Mariano Navone moved to No. 38, Daniel Altmaier climbed to No. 57, and Camilo Ugo Carabelli advanced to No. 59.

With the French Open having commenced, the rankings shake-up reflects a clay season increasingly defined by breakthrough performances, surprise finalists, and shifting momentum across both established stars and rising talent.

--IANS

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