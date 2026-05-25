Jackky Bhagnani marks 25 years of 'Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai' with an adorable throwback picture

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Actor and filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani marked 25 years of the romantic comedy, "Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai", with a throwback picture from the New Zealand schedule of the Satish Kaushik directorial.

In the old pic, we could see a visibly healthier Jackky eating something while relaxing on the sofa.

Sharing the nostalgic photo on his official Instagram handle, he wrote, "25 years of #MujheKucchKehnaHai! Found this old candid from our schedule in New Zealand. Just pure nostalgia, big dreams, and a very young me freezing in the cold (sic)."

Reflecting on the journey, Jackky added, "It’s beautiful to look back at where it all started. Thank you to everyone who still keeps the songs and memories of this film alive in their hearts."

Actor Tusshar Kapoor, who made his debut with "Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai", also looked back on his 25 years in Bollywood with an emotional post that read, "Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai…25 years ago, on 25th May, my journey began with a film that gave me not just a debut, but a lifetime of memories. Honestly, today, when I look back at how time has flown by it feels unreal. So much has changed over the years, but the love I’ve received from all of you has remained constant through every phase (sic)."

Expressing his gratitude to everyone who played a crucial role during his cinematic journey, the 'Golmaal' actor went on to add, "I’m truly grateful to everyone who has been a part of this journey, my directors, co-actors, teams, friends, family, and, especially, the audience who accepted me and gave me so much love over these past 25 years. Thank you for growing with me."

Backed by Jackky's father, Vashu Bhagnani, and starring Kareena Kapoor as the leading lady, "Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai" is an official remake of the 1998 Telugu film "Tholi Prema".

--IANS

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