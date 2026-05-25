When cricket hate crossed boundary: Five disturbing cases of abuse targeting cricketers’ families

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) Cricket has long been celebrated as a gentleman’s game, but in the age of social media, the line between passionate fandom and online mob fury has increasingly blurred. Too often, it is the families of cricketers who pay the heaviest price.

Over the past decade, several incidents involving communal abuse, rape threats, relentless trolling, and mental-health trauma have exposed the darker side of modern cricket fandom.

From India to Australia, prominent cricketers and their loved ones have endured severe online harassment after defeats, controversial moments, or heated rivalries. In response, players and their families have repeatedly urged fans to remember that behind every athlete is a real person with a family, and that rivalries should remain confined to the field.

Here are five of the most disturbing examples:

1. Jessica Head abused after Travis Head’s heated moment with Virat Kohli (2026)

A tense on-field exchange between Travis Head and Virat Kohli during Sunrisers Hyderabad’s recent IPL clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru spilled far beyond the boundary ropes, with Head’s wife Jessica becoming the target of online abuse.

During RCB’s chase, Kohli and Head exchanged words, though the exact nature of the altercation remains unclear. After SRH completed a dominant 55-run win, Head attempted to shake hands with Kohli during the customary post-match greetings, but the former India captain walked past him without responding while greeting other SRH players.

The clip quickly went viral, triggering intense reactions online.

Jessica later revealed that she, along with family members and friends, was subjected to abuse on social media. She added that similar harassment had followed Australia’s victories over India in the 2023 ODI World Cup final, the World Test Championship final, and the 2024 Boxing Day Test.

“It feels like a repeat of the abuse that happened after the World Cup. I woke up to my socials blasting… we are fine but they are attacking my friends and family,” Jessica told The Advertiser.

Highlighting the wider issue of mental health in sport, she added: “Passion will always be part of sport, but so is remembering there are real people and families behind the game.”

2. Mohammed Shami targeted with communal abuse after India’s 2021 T20 World Cup loss (2021)

India’s crushing 10-wicket defeat to Pakistan at the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup sparked one of the ugliest episodes of online harassment faced by an Indian cricketer.

After Pakistan comfortably chased 151 in Dubai, Mohammed Shami, who returned figures of 0/43 in 3.5 overs, became the focus of widespread abuse on social media. The criticism soon turned communal, with trolls targeting him for being the only Muslim player in India’s XI.

Shami was labelled a “traitor”, accused of deliberately underperforming, and subjected to Islamophobic abuse that highlighted the toxic intersection of sport, nationalism, and religion online.

The then-India captain Virat Kohli strongly defended his teammate ahead of the side’s next match.

“There’s a good reason why we are playing on the field and not some bunch of spineless people on social media,” Kohli said, condemning the trolls in unusually sharp terms.

He also rejected the religious angle entirely, calling such attacks “the most pathetic thing that a human being can do.”

Shami largely stayed silent during the controversy, but later hit back in an interview with The Indian Express, saying: “Those who troll are neither real fans, nor are they real Indians.”

He eventually responded in the best possible way on the field, finishing as the leading wicket-taker at the 2023 ODI World Cup.

3. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika subjected to rape threats (2021)

Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma have long faced intense online scrutiny, but the backlash following India’s disappointing 2021 T20 World Cup campaign crossed an alarming line.

As criticism of Kohli’s captaincy intensified, Anushka once again became the target of misogynistic trolling. However, the outrage escalated further when the couple’s infant daughter, Vamika, received rape threats and violent online comments.

The abuse triggered widespread condemnation from players, commentators, and public figures, many describing it as one of the darkest moments in Indian sports discourse.

Police authorities launched investigations into several threatening posts, and in November 2021, Mumbai Police’s cyber cell arrested a 23-year-old software engineer from Hyderabad in connection with one such threat.

The episode underscored a troubling pattern in celebrity sports culture, where the families of athletes, particularly women and children, become targets after high-profile defeats.

What made the case even more disturbing was that Kohli and Anushka had consistently tried to shield Vamika from public attention.

4. MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva threatened after CSK’s defeats (2020)

In 2020, MS Dhoni’s family became the centre of another shocking case of online abuse after Chennai Super Kings’ poor IPL season.

Following CSK’s defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi, Dhoni’s five-year-old daughter Ziva received rape threats on social media.

The threats surfaced on the Instagram accounts of Dhoni and his wife Sakshi soon after CSK failed to chase down 168, losing by 10 runs. What began as frustration over the team’s performances quickly escalated into widespread outrage once the threats became public.

The incident was condemned across the country by politicians, former cricketers, and civil society groups, many of whom described it as a new low in online sports culture.

After formal complaints were filed, Gujarat Police traced one of the threatening messages to a 16-year-old Class 12 student from Mundra in Kutch district.

The episode reignited debate over the growing toxicity of online fandom, particularly when abuse is directed at children completely removed from the sporting arena.

5. David Warner and Candice Warner after the Sandpaper Gate scandal (2018)

The fallout from Australia’s infamous 2018 ball-tampering scandal extended well beyond the players involved, with David Warner’s family becoming a major target of public hostility.

As one of the central figures in the controversy during Australia’s tour of South Africa, Warner faced relentless criticism, but his wife Candice Warner later revealed the immense emotional toll the scandal took on their family.

In interviews following the episode, Candice spoke about the constant online abuse and personal attacks directed at them. She revealed that the prolonged stress and public scrutiny coincided with a miscarriage, which she linked to the emotional trauma of the period.

The Warner family also faced repeated crowd hostility during matches. Spectators wore masks referencing Candice’s past relationships and directed personalised chants at her from the stands.

On another occasion, she described being verbally abused in front of her children, leaving her feeling unsafe and reluctant to attend games.

Years later, the scandal remains one of cricket’s clearest examples of how sporting controversies can spiral into sustained personal harassment, raising uncomfortable questions about where criticism ends and cruelty begins.

--IANS

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