FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain name 26-man squad, Lamine Yamal included despite injury concern

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) The Spanish national football team on Monday unveiled a 26-man squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026, and despite fitness concerns, the young talent Lamine Yamal has been included.

The coach Luis de la Fuente has chosen a balanced team for the World Cup, which will take place in the USA, Mexico, and Canada from June 11. The coach had high expectations leading the Spanish national football team to the UEFA Euro 2024 title.

Lamine Yamal, who plays for FC Barcelona, is expected to be the offensive firepower for the Spanish national football team, however, the young sensation is rumored to miss the opening game of La Roja group stages due to an injury.

Unfortunately for the Spanish national football team, the midfielder Fermin Lopez has been ruled out after he underwent a surgery for a fractured foot last week.

The Spanish national football team's midfield includes players like Pedri, Rodri, and Fabin Ruiz, who will act as the spine of the team while Nico Williams, Dani Olmo, and Ferran Torres will provide attacking threat to the final third with their creativity and speed.

The Spanish national football team has two pre- tournament friendly games, against Iraq and Peru national football team on June 4 and 8, before they embark on their World Cup campaign.

The Spanish national football team is in Group H along with Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, and Uruguay national football team. They will play their first game on June 14 against Cape Verde.

Spanish squad for FIFA World Cup 2026:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simn, David Raya, Joan Garca

Defenders: Marc Cucurella, Alejandro Grimaldo, Pau Cubars, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Pubill, Eric Garca, Marcos Llorente, Pedro Porro

Midfielders: Pedri, Fabin Ruiz, Martn Zubimendi, Gavi, Rodri, lex Baena, Mikel Merino, Mikel Oyarzabal

Forwards: Dani Olmo, Nico Williams, Yeremy Pino, Ferran Torres, Borja Iglesias, Vctor Muoz, Lamine Yamal

--IANS

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