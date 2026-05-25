May 25, 2026 5:43 PM हिंदी

Soha Ali Khan shares glimpses of birthday celebration of her 'favourite human' Kunal Kemmu

Soha Ali Khan shares glimpses of birthday celebration of her 'favourite human' Kunal Kemmu

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Actress Soha Ali Khan marked her husband Kunal Kemmu's birthday on Monday with a sweet post on her official social media handle.

The 'Rang De Basanti' actress took to her official Instagram handle and dropped snippets from a close-knit birthday bash, attended by some near and dear ones.

The first pic published by Soha showed her giving a warm hug to Kunal.

The 'Single Papa' actor was also seen cutting his birthday cake in the presence of Soha and their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Khemu.

The birthday star was also seen posing with his guest for a group selfie, which also included the Bollywood couple, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi.

Wishing her husband on his special day, Soha added, "Happy birthday to my favourite human (smiling face with hearts, Party popper and rainbow emojis) @kunalkemmu (sic)."

Prior to this, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan also wished her brother-in-law by sharing a monochrome group picture featuring herself, with actor husband Saif Ali Khan, birthday boy Kunal, and Soha, who is also Kareena’s sister-in-law.

“Happy birthday dear Kunal. So looking forward to Vibe You will kill it… wish you the bestest always @kunalkemmu," Bebo wrote in one of her Insta Stories.

Coming to Soha and Kunal's love saga, these two first met on the set of their movie "Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge" back in 2009. During the shoot, both Soha and Kunal reportedly kept things professional and did not interact too much.

However, as they worked on their second project, "99", Soha and Kunal grew closer and ended up falling for one another.

After being in a relationship for some time, the lovebirds finally tied the knot on 25 January 2015 in Mumbai.

On 29 September 2017, Soha and Kunal embraced parenthood for the first time as they welcomed their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Khemu.

--IANS

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