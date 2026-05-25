Mahatma Gandhi University honours Mammootty with Honorary D Litt for contribution to cinema

Chennai, May 25 (IANS) The Mahatma Gandhi University in Kerala has now presented Malayalam superstar Mammootty a Honorary D. Litt. in recognition of his immense contribution to Indian cinema.

Taking to his X timeline to express his gratitude for the honour, Mammootty wrote, "Humbled to have received the Honorary D.Litt. from Mahatma Gandhi University today, presented by the Honourable Governor of Kerala."

He went on to add, "My gratitude to each and every one of you who stood by my side throughout this memorable journey."

Mammootty was presented the honour by Governor Rajendra Arlekar for his contribution to Indian cinema.

Mammootty's production house Mammootty Kampany expressed pride and happiness at the Kerala superstar being honoured.

Taking to its X timeline to express its happiness, the production house wrote, "A proud moment for all of us. Heartfelt congratulations to Dearest @mammukka on receiving the Honorary D.Litt. from Mahatma Gandhi University. A special recognition for decades of dedication and contribution to Indian cinema.#Mammootty #MammoottyKampany"

On the work front, Mammootty has a number of interesting projects lined up including his upcoming film with Tamil star Dhanush, tentatively being referred to as #D55.

Actor Dhanush, who plays the lead in director Rajkumar Periasamy's upcoming film, had responded to Malayalam Megastar Mammootty's post expressing excitement to be a part of the film, saying it was "an absolute honour" to have him onboard.

Taking to his X timeline to respond to the post put out by Mammootty, Dhanush had said, "An absolute honour sir (folded hands)."

Mammootty had, in his post, said, "Elated and excited to be a part of this journey with @dhanushkraja and @Rajkumar_KP (smiley)."

The makers of the film, including director Rajkumar Periasamy, had officially welcomed the legendary Malayalam star on board the unit of the film.

Director Rajkumar Periasamy had taken to his X timeline to personally welcome the Malayalam superstar. He had said, "Dear @mammukka, the day you said ‘Yes’ I knew the Almighty has blessed #D55 with divinity. I’m honoured and ecstatic to welcome you, our very own #Mammootty sir on board for the film! Can’t wait to see your magic unfold along with @dhanushkraja sir. Here’s to my #OyeMammootty times for life."

--IANS

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