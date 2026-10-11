3rd T20I: Won't get ahead of ourselves despite historic 250-run chase in Ranchi, says Roston Chase

Indore, Oct 11 (IANS) West Indies off-spin bowling all-rounder Roston Chase has insisted that his team will not get ahead of themselves despite coming off a historic 250-run chase in the second T20I in Ranchi, adding that the visitors must remain grounded and focus on flawless execution in the third match here at the Holkar Stadium on Sunday.

The record-breaking victory for the West Indies, led by Shai Hope’s unbeaten century and Sherfane Rutherford’s blistering fifty has boosted the team morale. With the series locked at 1-1, the West Indies have a chance to take a 2-1 lead if they manage to get a win in Indore.

"Yeah, obviously, coming (off) that historic run, 250, the guys are very confident in the camp, but we don't want to get ahead of ourselves. We still have to trust the process and play each game on its merit," Chase said in a pre-game chat with the broadcasters.

Highlighting the demanding nature of playing on flat Indian surfaces with short boundaries, Chase felt that bowlers from both sides operate under minimal margin for error.

"On these wickets the margin for error as a bowler is very slim. You have to be spot on with your lines and lengths, and it's all about execution. And that's been the main word for us as bowlers, even as batters on this tour. It's all about execution," he said.

Outlining his personal bowling approach, after he took 3-24 in Ranchi, revealed how he relies on stump-to-stump line discipline before using the yorker as a secondary option when batters look to target him.

"Well, mainly I just try to stick to my strengths, which is trying to hit the top of the stumps on a hard length, and then if that's not working, if the batsman then tries to measure me, then it's time to go to my yorkers.

“That's a good strength of mine, and I just try to keep the ball away from the batsmen, and then I think it's about being smart and studying each and every player and knowing where they want to hit the ball mostly, and trying to get away from that," he said.

Elaborating on the hardships faced by the bowling group, especially in the matches where heavy dew sets in, Chase said, "It is tough. It's tough - spinners and pacers. It's tough, and especially when the dew comes in. That makes it even harder because then the variation of the slow balls, it doesn't really have that big effect that it would usually have on a dry surface.

“So as I said, it's just about execution and sticking to the plan that you have. Whatever plan you have, just try to execute it to the best of your ability. Have a few where you can have more than one option to kind of keep the batsman guessing where you're going to go.

“Because sometimes if you're too predictable to certain batsmen, they set themselves up, and with these small grounds and the good batsmen they have, the ball is flying easily. Yes, you need to be confident in what you're doing, and just, as I say, just at the top of your mark, think about what you want to do and back that execution," he concluded.

--IANS

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