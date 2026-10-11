October 11, 2026 11:29 PM हिंदी

3rd T20I: We know it's not easy but the bowlers executed the plans very well, says Reddy

3rd T20I: We know it's not easy but the bowlers executed the plans very well, says Reddy

Indore, Oct 11 (IANS) Seam-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy on Sunday lauded India's bowlers for executing their plans well to deny the West Indies easy runs while defending 223 in the third T20I here at the Holkar Stadium, as they picked a 14-run victory to get a 2-1 lead in the five-game series.

Nitish, who made 21 with the bat before returning figures of one for 19, said the team was happy with the manner in which the bowlers stuck to their plans in the closing stages. In defence of 223, India’s bowlers were excellent in keeping the run-flow in control and bowled yorkers well in the death overs to keep the West Indies to 209/7.

"A win is a win. We are all proud of our efforts over there. We know it's not easy but the bowlers executed the plans very well. At the time I think per over they needed 14 runs, and we thought if we could keep every run for a single, it would work for us.

“We weren't going for wickets. Sometimes a defensive plan can be an attacking plan. Very clear plans from our skipper. We have to stick to our plans and bowl to our fields. Even if we get hit for a six, we have to stick to our plans," said Nitish to broadcasters at the conclusion of the game.

Asked about the challenge of posting a good total while batting first on a pitch with short boundaries, Nitish credited the lower-order contribution of Prince Yadav (13 not out off six balls, including hitting three fours), for helping India reach 223.

"We started well but here and there we got a bit unlucky with a few wickets, but in the end you can see Prince getting those crucial runs mattered a lot," he added. India and the West Indies will now meet in the fourth game, to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

--IANS

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