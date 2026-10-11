3rd T20I: Despite being 15-20 runs short, India got a really good score, says Abhishek Sharma

Indore, Oct 11 (IANS) Left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma on Sunday felt India's total of 223 against West Indies in the third T20I at the Holkar Stadium was a really good score, despite being 15-20 runs short of the ideal one, adding that the pitch made batting far from straightforward.

India raced to 87 for one in the Powerplay at 14.5 runs an over. The momentum then slowed, with the hosts losing five wickets for 87 runs between overs seven to 15. The last five overs fetched 49 runs for four wickets, as they posted 223 in their allotted 20 overs.

"I think the score is pretty good, because the way we started and ended it, obviously, 15-20 runs difference, but I still feel 220 is a really good score, especially on this pitch," Abhishek, who top-scored with a 30-ball 69, his 14th fifty in the format, told broadcasters in the mid-innings break.

The visitors pacers took five wickets for 142 runs in 12 overs at an economy rate of 11.83, while the spinners claimed three for 75 in eight overs, going at 9.37. Abhishek also said lengths of five to six metres would be the toughest to negotiate on the pitch.

"Anything a bit 5 to 6 meters would be great, because it's not easy to play straight shots. So you have to wait for the ball to hit it, and that was the plan when we were batting. We had to just wait for the ball, and we spoke to the bowlers as well.

“The lengths and the lines, I think, which are a bit difficult to hit here. I know it's a small boundary, but still it wouldn't be too easy to hit sixes and fours here. We have enough experience (on the) bowling side. So I think it's going to be challenging for them."

Abhishek further said he had first given off-spin bowling all-rounder Roston Chase due respect before going after him for big runs. "I feel it's pretty much simple. I respected him in the first over, and I was waiting for the ball, and I was (having a feel of) the wicket at that time.

“And when I thought that I know how it's coming.. and obviously he's a class bowler, what I've seen in the last few matches. So I had to wait for my ball and just in the second over, I feel he gave me two balls when he was going for the wicket. So I had that opportunity to score some runs."

--IANS

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