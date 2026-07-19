July 19, 2026 10:13 PM हिंदी

3rd ODI: Be upfront with Rohit and Virat regarding World Cup plans, says Yuvraj Singh

3rd ODI: Be upfront with Rohit and Virat regarding World Cup plans, says Yuvraj Singh

London, July 19 (IANS) Amid recent unprecedented speculation surrounding Rohit Sharma’s international future, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has urged head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar to provide absolute clarity to senior stalwarts like him and Virat Kohli regarding their roles for the 2027 Men’s ODI World Cup.

The buildup to the ongoing series-deciding third ODI against England at Lord's was dominated by reports saying the match could be Rohit’s last for the Indian team, as the selectors were keen to look past him for the mega event in South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe. Although the BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia recently denied these rumours, the future of the veteran duo has remained a constant talking point.

“It's up to the management who they want to stick with. Ideally, you need experience in the team. You can't just go with young guys, or you just can't go with only experience in the team. You have to match it and I believe that if they have to play the World Cup, they have to be secured now.

“The media is always going to bring up the moment they don't perform, age and form, and all this is going to come. Whatever noise is outside, let it be outside,” Yuvraj said to JioHotstar during the mid-innings break at the Lord’s Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Yuvraj, Player of the Tournament in the 2011 Men’s ODI World Cup triumph, also stated that the team management needs to make hard calls directly rather than letting speculation linger.

“Whatever your plans are, if you want these guys to go for the World Cup, you tell them now, and you secure them now. That's great, you are going to the World Cup, don't worry about anything. Or if you feel that someone is not fitting, tell them, it's going to look bad, it's going to be a hard call, but eventually the guy will appreciate that you said it on his face.

He signed off by saying that one should give utmost respect to Rohit and Virat, considering their vast contributions to Indian cricket. “That is my opinion. Have clarity with your most experienced players. Virat and Rohit, what they have done for India is unmatchable.

“It's unbelievable the number of hundreds they have scored, the games they have won for India, what they have contributed to the field as players, as captains, it's unmatched. But you need to have clarity with your seniors.”

--IANS

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