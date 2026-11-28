Christchurch, Nov 28 (IANS) Akash Deep claimed a five-wicket haul as India dismissed New Zealand for 356 in their first innings on the second day of the second Test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday. Tom Blundell top-scored with a determined 89, narrowly missing out on a century, while the visitors had to work hard to wrap up the lower order after making early inroads in the morning session.

New Zealand, who resumed Day 2 at 246/5, lost Glenn Phillips early when Anshul Kamboj struck with the second new ball. Phillips, who had made an unbeaten 36 overnight, edged an away-swinging delivery to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant in the 87th over, ending his 62-run stand with Blundell.

Nathan Smith joined Blundell and contributed a useful 26 off 45 balls, helping New Zealand move past the 250-run mark. The pair added valuable runs before Akash Deep broke the partnership in the 101st over. Smith attempted to turn a delivery towards the leg side but managed only a leading edge, which lobbed straight back to the bowler for a caught-and-bowled dismissal.

Blundell continued to hold the innings together, showing patience and sound judgement against India’s seamers. He was particularly effective against the short-pitched deliveries, using the pull shot to keep the scoreboard moving. Kyle Jamieson provided further resistance, counter-attacking with 19 off 26 balls, including four boundaries, as the pair added useful runs for the eighth wicket.

Akash Deep ended Jamieson’s stay with a short delivery in the 107th over. Jamieson went for the pull, but Yashasvi Jaiswal ran in from deep mid-wicket and completed an excellent catch. The dismissal left New Zealand at 324/8, but Blundell continued to frustrate India.

The wicketkeeper-batter moved to 89 off 211 deliveries, striking 10 boundaries, before Gurnoor Brar dismissed him in the 116th over. Blundell attempted another pull but top-edged the short ball, allowing Akash Deep to take the catch at fine leg. His departure ended a fine innings that had provided the backbone of New Zealand’s total.

Matt Henry briefly entertained with 19 off 25 balls, striking four boundaries, but Akash Deep finally secured his fifth wicket, having him caught behind by Pant, to end the innings at 356 in 116.3 overs.

Akash Deep finished with 5/95, while Brar claimed two wickets. Kamboj also picked up two, with Washington Sundar taking the other. India will now look to build a substantial first-innings lead.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 356/10 in 116.3 overs (Tom Blundell 89, Tom Latham 59; Akash Deep 5-99, Anshul Kamboj 2-79, Gurnoor Brar 2-78) against India.

--IANS

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